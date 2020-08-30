Best Clear Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Android Central 2020

The best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases don't cover up its natural beauty. Rather they accent and highlight it. Clear cases allow us to show off our new flagships without leaving it vulnerable to drops and dings. Whether you prefer a case that feels invisible or want something with more presence, these Note 20 Ultra clear cases have you covered.

These are the best Note 20 Ultra clear cases

Showing off the style and sophistication of your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra while protecting that pretty back glass from shatters and scratches is the mission of clear cases both big and small. On the sleeker, slimmer side of the spectrum, the Spigen Liquid Crystal is a great clear case that I've trusted my phones with for five years.

Given how big the Note 20 Ultra is, you might want something that can take a few falls with grace. The Speck Presidio Stay Clear offers that up in crystal clear while the Tech21 Evo Check offers it in translucent tones of blue, if you've got a Black or White Note 20 Ultra that needs some color in its life.

Need more ideas? We've rounded up the best Note 20 Ultra cases for your case-hunting convenience, along with heavy duty cases for anyone looking to keep their Note 20 Ultra safe at all costs.