Best Clear Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Android Central 2020
The best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases don't cover up its natural beauty. Rather they accent and highlight it. Clear cases allow us to show off our new flagships without leaving it vulnerable to drops and dings. Whether you prefer a case that feels invisible or want something with more presence, these Note 20 Ultra clear cases have you covered.
- Show off the bronze: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Built for a beating: Speck Presidio Stay Clear
- Best of both worlds: Ringke Fusion
- Grippy as all get out: Tech21 Evo Check
- Clearly rugged: i-Blason Ares
- Heavy-duty heart: Ghostek Atomic
Show off the bronze: Spigen Liquid CrystalStaff pick
Spigen's clear case has long been the gold standard, offering up grip and scratch protection in a slim package that will hold up for years. If you want to hide smudges and scuffs, grab the Glitter version.
Built for a beating: Speck Presidio Stay Clear
While this case may not look like a tank, it is still, without a doubt, ready to take on the world. Speck claims your Note 20 Ultra can withstand up to 13-foot drops wearing this antimicrobial case.
Best of both worlds: Ringke Fusion
The air-cushioned bumper on the Fusion gives your Note 20 Ultra more protection against edge drops, but it's not quite as macho-looking as its big brother, the Fusion-X.
Grippy as all get out: Tech21 Evo Check
This is the clear case my S20 has worn for most of the year, and the Note 20 Ultra version is even brighter and bolder. This case can take 12-foot falls and you can swap out the buttons for a pop of color.
Clearly rugged: i-Blason Ares
Named for the god of war, this two-stage case keeps the Note 20 Ultra secured in a plastic frame within the hybrid bumper. The color options here are slightly non-traditional, but I'm a fan of both the red and purple.
Heavy-duty heart: Ghostek Atomic
This case has a translucent, honeycomb back and an ultra-rugged bumper with gel-filled corners for extra impact protection. It's bulkier than some would like, but if you're rough on your toys, this one's for you.
These are the best Note 20 Ultra clear cases
Showing off the style and sophistication of your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra while protecting that pretty back glass from shatters and scratches is the mission of clear cases both big and small. On the sleeker, slimmer side of the spectrum, the Spigen Liquid Crystal is a great clear case that I've trusted my phones with for five years.
Given how big the Note 20 Ultra is, you might want something that can take a few falls with grace. The Speck Presidio Stay Clear offers that up in crystal clear while the Tech21 Evo Check offers it in translucent tones of blue, if you've got a Black or White Note 20 Ultra that needs some color in its life.
Need more ideas? We've rounded up the best Note 20 Ultra cases for your case-hunting convenience, along with heavy duty cases for anyone looking to keep their Note 20 Ultra safe at all costs.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Add some flair to your Echo Dot with these cases and skins
If you're bored with the way your Echo Dot looks, there are plenty of options to dress it up. From cases, to covers, to skins, here are some of our favorite ways to add some flair to each version of Amazon's popular Echo Dot.
Your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deserves the feel of a leather case
A premium phone deserves a premium case, and it doesn't get more premium and luxurious and the rich feel of leather wrapping up your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. These are the leather covers and folios that we love so far.
Get the best of both worlds with a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra wallet case
If you're already going to be carrying a big phone with a big case, you might as well spring for a case that carries your cards and cash, too! Whether you're a folio fan or card-slot champion, these are the best Note 20 Ultra wallet cases you can buy right now.