Best Clear Cases for Note 10+ Android Central 2019

Those gradients are so, so lovely on the Note 10+, and you don't have to hide them in order to protect your investment. Clear cases are my favorite category of cases, and the ones available for the newest Note are better than ever — not to mention more durable than ever.

Crystal clear, diamond durability

Given the size and heft of the Note 10+, a clear case with some extra protection is well worth the investment, which is why I prefer the Ringke Fusion-X over thinner, more traditional fare. The Fusion X's bumper looks rough, but it feels soft and quite lovely in the hand. The Camo option's striations on the back allow the full color — and refracted gradients — to shine through while helping obscure scratches, smudges, and small cracks if you dropped your phone before getting it in a case.

If you prefer something a little thinner, the Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter is a favorite of mine, even over the regular Liquid Crystal model. Glitter helps hide smudges and scratches while also helping add a whole new level to the luster and shine of the Aura Glow's rainbow awesome. It's pretty and practical, and if someone calls it a girly case, send them my way. I just want to talk to them.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.