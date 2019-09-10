Best Clear Cases for Google Pixel 3 XL in 2019

I know, I know, no one wants to hide their shiny, super-awesome phone under a case, but it's OK! Clear cases can keep your Google Pixel 3 XL safe while showing off that two-tone glass back for all the world to gaze upon and weep at its loveliness. Here are some of our favorites out on the market today.

Crystal Clear Spigen Liquid Crystal $10 at Amazon Eschewing hard polycarbonate backs that have a tendency to produce oily rainbows and stiff cases, Spigen uses a flexible TPU, which is easy to apply and easier to grip. Shine bright ESR Essential Twinkle $13 at Amazon ESR's flexible TPU rubber case is only 1mm thick at its thinnest point. It's clear and scratch-resistant, along with a shiny jet black or rose gold shine around the bumper. The X factor Ringke Fusion X $12 at Amazon Sporting a beefy bumper and reinforced corners for extra protection, the Ringke Fusion X is military-grade protection. The red bumper can give your phone a beautiful glow. Corner cushion colors Ghostek Covert $10 at Amazon Don't let the renders trick your eyes, this is a crystal clear case with silicone gel corner cushions that come in one of four colors. Barely there Totallee Thin $28 at Amazon This Totallee case is a high-quality way to provide scratch protection in a thin package. This glossy finished version is a slightly softer case than the frosted white and black versions. Built-in kickstand Spigen Ultra Hybrid S $13 at Amazon Spigen's Ultra Hybrid S is a bit thicker than your average clear case, but for good reason. This slick case has a built-in metal kickstand!

Clear but protective

While traditional clear cases like the Spigen Liquid Crystal work with pretty much any phone color or wardrobe, making it the little black dress of the phone world. The port cutouts here are wide enough for most OTG or headphone adapters you might use, and the buttons have a good consistency.

The only problem with clear cases is that they can also discolor over time, especially around the bumper where it rubs up against your jeans pockets. If that concerns you, consider grabbing a case with a colored bumper like the Ringke Fusion X, a durably clear case with a sturdy colored bumper. The Ruby Red model looks especially fun with the Not Pink Pixel 3 XL.