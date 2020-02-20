Best Clear Cases for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020
The Galaxy S20 is a beautiful new flagship, so why would you want to cover it up? Simple: it's an expensive glass-backed phone, and you need to protect it if you want it to last you for the next few years! These are the prettiest, toughest, and clearest clear cases available right now.
- Timeless classic: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Bump it up: Ringke Fusion X
- Fight the grime: Tech21 Evo Check
- Grip and shine: ESR Essential Zero
- Colorful and durable: Spidercase Protective
- Ready for the road: UAG Plasma Series
- Shiny bumpers: Caseology Skyfall
- Rose tints my world: Temdan Premium Clear
- Beefy bumper: Schnail Saviour Series
Timeless classic: Spigen Liquid CrystalStaff pick
Year after year, time after time, this ends up being my most-used and most-trusted clear case because it adds the right amount of grip and doesn't detract from the phone's natural look.
Bump it up: Ringke Fusion X
The clear back shows off your S20's color while the stylized bumper keeps the phone safe from drops and dings. I'll admit, it's got a divisive look, but I like it, especially the Space Blue version.
Fight the grime: Tech21 Evo Check
This clear case is ready for the apocalypse. The ribs in the bumper can help it withstand 12-foot drops and the built-in BioShield should help kill germs and keep your case clean.
Grip and shine: ESR Essential Zero
This slim silicone case lets you show off that subtle glow on your Cloud Pink or Cloud Blue S20 while keeping it from getting scratched or scuffed. It also adds some much-needed grip so you don't drop your new flagship.
Colorful and durable: Spidercase Protective
This multi-part clear case keeps your S20 in place with a polycarbonate front frame that meshes into the colored TPU bumper. The color choices here a top-notch, especially the purple and blue.
Ready for the road: UAG Plasma Series
This translucent case lets the Samsung branding show through while adding some flair with the honeycomb texturing. You can get the Plasma in Icy white or a gray Ash.
Shiny bumpers: Caseology Skyfall
This hybrid case combines a grippy TPU clear case with the shiny stability of a plastic accent frame around the bumper. The rose gold is a nice match for Cloud Pink, but the purple and blue options add a nice contrast.
Beefy bumper: Schnail Saviour Series
This clear case is tested to survive up to 12-foot drops, and the clear back is ringed by metallic accents in one of three colors: black, red, or my personal favorite, Iridescent.
Clear cases are more durable than ever
Once upon a time, you had to choose between durability or showcasing your phone's natural beauty, but that's not the case at all anymore. Rugged clear cases like the Ringke Fusion X and the Tech21 Evo Check are more plentiful than ever, and I especially appreciate the robust drop protection and the anti-microbial BioShield on the Evo Check.
If you prefer your clear cases thin and almost invisible, there's practically no beating the Spigen Liquid Crystal. It's got a good grip, it doesn't add bulk and it doesn't get in the way of the distinct Samsung look. It's also hard to beat that price since the Liquid Crystal costs less than a large pizza.
If these cases don't strike your fancy, you might want to check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S20 cases.
