Best Clear Cases for the Galaxy S10+ in 2022

A phone as epic as the Galaxy S10+ deserves to be shown off, but you're also going to want to protect your new phone with a case. A clear case offers the best of both worlds, letting you keep your phone's design unobstructed but protected by rugged TPU. We've rounded up the best options for the Galaxy S10+ and they range from premium options to more affordable options. Find the right case that fits your personality and your budget!

Keep it safe and in the clear

Even if you hate the idea of covering up your brand new phone's design with a case, a clear case lets you protect your device from scuffs and drop damage while remaining virtually invisible. The Spigen Liquid Crystal is our top pick for clear cases as it offers crystal clear protection at a great value. For a clear case with a bit of added personality around the bumper, check out the Zizo Refined Series.

Another fun option that a clear case offers is the ability to customize the look of your phone with cutout pictures or stickers slipped between the case and your phone — and the Galaxy S10+ sure is a nice, big canvas for that creativity. Get bored of that look? Swap the photo out for something else or go back to admiring your phone's views.