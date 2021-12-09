Best Clear Cases for the Galaxy S10+ in 2022
By Marc Lagace , Ara Wagoner published
A phone as epic as the Galaxy S10+ deserves to be shown off, but you're also going to want to protect your new phone with a case. A clear case offers the best of both worlds, letting you keep your phone's design unobstructed but protected by rugged TPU. We've rounded up the best options for the Galaxy S10+ and they range from premium options to more affordable options. Find the right case that fits your personality and your budget!
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Spigen Liquid Crystal protects against drops without covering up the S10+'s fine details. Spigen is known for Air Cushion corners that disperse impact.
Zizo Refined Series
Zizo makes robust rugged cases, but the aptly named "Refined" clear case is slim. It's available with simple color accents around the edges that pop.
Ringke Fusion
The Ringke Fusion clear case combines a rigid PC panel on the back with a shock absorbing TPU frame that's available with blue or black accents.
OtterBox Symmetry Series
OtterBox is a trusted brand and the Symmetry Series case is thin and pocket-friendly while still designed to protect and preserve the look of the S10+.
Caseology Waterfall
The Caseology Waterfall case is a slim case that's designed to look nearly invisible on your phone. This is a simple and clean case that's easy on the wallet.
Vinve Soft TPU Clear
Vinve's clear case is a slim option that protects the S10+'s beauty and is hard to beat in terms of value. Ultra thin with an understated design.
X-Doria Defense Shield Series
X-Doria's case is gorgeous and durable enough to withstand a 10-foot drop. Choose from three shimmering bumper colors and rock it in style.
Totallee Ultra Thin
Totallee's Ultra Thin case is crystal clear and made with a softer material than other Totallee cases but still promises high quality protection.
Keep it safe and in the clear
Even if you hate the idea of covering up your brand new phone's design with a case, a clear case lets you protect your device from scuffs and drop damage while remaining virtually invisible. The Spigen Liquid Crystal is our top pick for clear cases as it offers crystal clear protection at a great value. For a clear case with a bit of added personality around the bumper, check out the Zizo Refined Series.
Another fun option that a clear case offers is the ability to customize the look of your phone with cutout pictures or stickers slipped between the case and your phone — and the Galaxy S10+ sure is a nice, big canvas for that creativity. Get bored of that look? Swap the photo out for something else or go back to admiring your phone's views.
