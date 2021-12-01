Best Clear Cases for Galaxy S10 in 2022

Samsung has released another lineup of sleek and sexy smartphones that you're going to want to show off and keep protected at the same time. For the Galaxy S10, one of the best accessories you can buy is an awesome clear case. It will protect your phone from any unsightly scratches or other damage while letting the phone's color and unique design elements shine through.

Clearly great Spigen Liquid Crystal $9 at Amazon If you want ample protection from a case that doesn't cover up all the fine details of the S10, you'll want to get the Spigen Liquid Crystal. It offers protection against scratches and drops, is shock absorbent, and is easy to apply and remove. It also offers the best value for a clear case. Crystal clear protection X-Doria Defense Shield Series $30 at Amazon X-Doria's Defense Shield proves a clear case can be ruggedly handsome, too, drop tested to 10 ft and rock-solid in the hand with a clear back and a colored bumper. The Black and Red bumper variants are fine, but the Iridescent's purple/green/blue shimmer is perfectly suited to the S10's Blue and Green colors — if your market is lucky enough to get green. I can see clearly now ProCase Slim Hybrid Crystal Clear $11 at Amazon This slim and stylish case allows you to show off the color of your Galaxy S10 while still protecting it. The shockproof frame helps prevent damage from scratches, bumps, and drops. It's available as an entirely clear case or with simple color accents around the edges that really pop. Accented with color Ringke Fusion $11 at Amazon Ringke's got a full lineup of cases available for the Galaxy S10, but we'll of course highlight it's always good Fusion series clear case. The case combines a rigid PC panel on the back with a shock-absorbing TPU frame that's available with blue or black accents. Rugged clear case OtterBox Symmetry Series $6.49 View at Amazon $22.23 View at Walmart $49.99 View at Best Buy One of the most trusted names in smartphone cases is OtterBox. Its products are pricey but backed by great customer service, and most importantly, they do a great job of keeping your phone safe. The Symmetry Series case was designed to be thin and pocket-friendly while preserving the look of your new phone. Two layers of protection Speck Presidio Stay Clear $8 at Amazon The Presidio clear case combines a rigid shell with Speck's trademark Impactium lining that is designed to absorb the shock from drops. These two materials combine to create a very reliable one-piece clear case that's thin enough to support wireless charging.

You clearly can't go wrong with any of these cases

We think you'll be happy with any of the cases of this list, but if you can only buy one, our top recommendation goes to the Spigen Liquid Crystal. Spigen cases are famous for being built incredibly well, and with the Liquid Crystal, you're able to show off the S10's stunning design while also getting impressive drop protection with shock absorption.

If you have a slightly larger budget, another great option is the X-Doria Defense Shield Series. It's even more rugged with a 10-foot drop test rating, and thanks to the bumper that comes in multiple color variants, you can also add some nice pizzaz that you won't find with the super basic design of the Liquid Crystal.

However, if you want to expand your horizons, you might want to check out our list of the best overall Galaxy S10 cases.