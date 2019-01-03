We spend a lot of time talking about high-end headphones like the Bose QC35 II and the Sony WH-1000XM3 — and for good reason, they're incredible products — but nothing says you have to spend over $300 just to get some good headphones for casual listening. Panasonic, Monoprice, COWIN, and even Google all make great, affordable headphones to fit almost any budget.

There's a great set of headphones for every price range, with plenty of options for different form factors and specialized needs. If you're after over-the-ear headphones, Beyerdynamic's DT 240 Pro headphones are a slightly pricey but outstanding value. On the other hand, Google's Pixel USB-C Earbuds offer a ton of smart features and good audio quality for just $30.

