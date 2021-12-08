Best Bluetooth speakers under $50 Android Central 2021

Nothing makes a party better than some music, and nothing makes playing music easier than a Bluetooth speaker, especially as more phone manufacturers omit the 3.5mm headphone jack. Fortunately, you don't need to spend a fortune to get the best Bluetooth speaker and get the good times rolling.

Tribit sure knows its way around audio accessories, and the StormBox Micro is no exception. This Bluetooth speaker isn't just compact. It puts out a huge kick with deep, booming bass and 9W of power. One of the most distinctive features of the StormBox Micro is its ability to be easily mounted to bikes, backpacks, belts, or nearly anything else — get creative! The IP67 water and dust resistance mean you don't have to worry about getting caught in the rain, and you can pair two of these speakers together for an immersive stereo effect. The only downside is that the StormBox Micro only has 8 hours of battery life — enough to cut some parties short. But on the bright side, it uses the same USB-C connector as your phone and laptop for easy recharging. Pros: Excellent bass response

Bluetooth 5.0

IP67 Waterproof

Connect two speakers for stereo sound

USB-C charging Cons: No auxiliary port

Only 8 hours of battery life

Best overall Tribit StormBox Micro 9W Speaker Perfect for parties, the home, and anywhere else The StormBox Micro can be mounted to bikes or backpacks with ease and features great sound quality and USB-C charging. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

$50 at Walmart

Best value: Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Speaker

If portability and budget are the names of the game, then the SRS-XB01 from Sony is a fantastic pick. This speaker packs such an impressive punch that it's hard to believe the sound comes from such a small package. The XB01's EXTRA BASS tagline holds true with punchy lows that, combined with the six-hour battery life, will allow you to listen to your favorite songs with plenty of bass for long periods. Sony also includes a strap connected to the speaker's bottom if you want to throw it over your shoulder or attach it to a bag. On the downside, the SRS-XB01 doesn't have a ton of extra features. For example, there's no dedicated app, meaning you'll have to turn to your smartphone or tablet's built-in audio tools if you want to adjust the EQ levels. The micro-USB charging port also feels a bit dated these days, but these are often the sacrifices you'll have to make to hit such a low price. Pros: Ultra-portable

IPX5 water resistance

Add an extra speaker for stereo sound Cons: Outdated micro-USB charging port

Six hours of battery life

No application integration

Best value Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Speaker Big punch in a small package The SRS-XB01 has an awkward name, but you'll remember it when you hear it for the first time. $35 at Amazon

$35 at Walmart

Best 360-degree sound: Anker Soundcore Mini 3

When it comes to listening to your music or podcasts, you want to be able to hear them from wherever you are. That's where a speaker like the Soundcore Mini 3 comes in with its 360 degrees of sound. The cylindrical design, combined with two drivers and 5 watts of power, makes for an impressive yet lightweight package. As for battery life, you're looking at around 15 hours, which should be plenty long enough for pool parties and the like. Best of all, you can pair over 100 Mini 3s (or virtually any other Soundcore speaker, for that matter), and each speaker is feather-light at just half a pound. Pros: 360-degree sound

15 hours of battery life

IPX7 waterproof

Pair over 100 Mini 3s together

USB-C charging Cons: Only 6W of output

Charges over micro-USB

Best 360-degree sound Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Hear everything from everywhere It's important to hear your music, and the Soundcore Mini 3 ensures that with its all-encompassing cylindrical design. $40 at Amazon

$40 at Walmart

Best smart speaker: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

It may not be a dedicated speaker, but it's a popular choice. The last-gen Echo Dot gives users much to talk about while still having the ability to show off a bit when guests come over. In addition to pairing via Bluetooth, you have the option to use the 3.5mm auxiliary jack or even pair over Wi-Fi to other devices. With Alexa built-in, you can control your smart home easily or get the answer to that question nagging at your friend during the party. Sure, the sound isn't the greatest, but you can pair this with another Echo Dot for stereo sound or another Bluetooth speaker. The other big downside here is that the Echo Dot isn't entirely portable since you need to keep it plugged in at all times. This can be a bit frustrating, but its integrated voice assistant more than makes up for it. Pros: Amazon Alexa built-in

Pair with another Echo Dot for stereo sound

3.5mm headphone jack included Cons: Must always be plugged in

Not water resistant

The sound could be better

Best smart speaker Amazon - Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa Impress your friends and control your smart home The Echo Dot may not be the first speaker that comes to mind, but it should come close with its Alexa integration. $30 at Amazon

$30 at Best Buy

$33 at B&H

Another smart speaker: Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)

If you like the Echo Dot's voice control features, but you'd rather use Google Assistant, the Nest Mini is a great alternative. It puts out twice as much bass as its predecessor and features a touch-sensitive fabric cover that allows you to adjust volume with a quick tap. Like the Echo Dot, the Nest Mini must be plugged in at all times, so while it makes a great affordable smart speaker, it may not be the best mobile solution. Still, you can pair it to other Nest Minis for a stereo sound and use it to control the rest of your smart home without lifting a finger. Maybe turn on some party lights? Compared to the Echo Dot, the biggest downside is that the Nest Mini doesn't feature a headphone jack, meaning there's no way to wire audio directly into the speaker. Still, you can connect your phone over Bluetooth and play audio wirelessly. Pros: Google Assistant built-in

Great bass response

Touch-sensitive fabric cover Cons: Must always be plugged in

Not water resistant

No headphone jack

Another smart speaker Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Google Assistant in a pretty fabric package The Nest Mini is a solid, smart speaker with excellent bass response and built-in Google Assistant. $25 at Walmart

$25 at B&H

Most unique design: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra

As you look at different Bluetooth speakers to consider, many of them have the same old design: cylinders that pump out music at varying rates, shapes, and sizes. The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra changes that with its unique triangular design so that you can cover as much area as possible. Oontz also includes an IPX6 rating for splash resistance, but we wouldn't recommend taking the Angle 3 Ultra for a dive. However, this speaker's most significant benefit is the 100-foot range, allowing you to keep your phone with you and not with the speaker. While that 100-foot range is incredible, you'll still be stuck in the past with the micro-USB charging port. The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra is also a bit heavier than some of the other speakers on this list, so you may not want to carry it if you go for a hike. Pros: 100-foot Bluetooth range

IPX6 Splashproof

20-hour battery life

Unique design Cons: micro-USB charging

Bluetooth 4.2

Heavier than other options

Most unique design OontZ Angle 3 Ultra 4th Gen Speaker Forget leaving your phone behind Besides the unique triangular design, the biggest benefit to the Angle 3 Ultra is the 100-foot range. $40 at Amazon

$30 at Walmart

Best battery life: Anker Soundcore 2

There is nothing wrong with a Bluetooth speaker that doesn't have a bunch of extra frills or a design that makes it stand out from the crowd. But, sometimes, a great Bluetooth speaker is just your run-of-the-mill option. That brings us to the Anker Soundcore 2, which has no significant features to "wow" you. However, this speaker offers 24-hour battery life, which is among the leaders on this list, along with IPX7 water resistance and Bluetooth 5.0. Take all of this, combined with the 12 watts of power, and you have a tried-and-true speaker that will work for every situation. You may just want to keep a cloth nearby after the party is over since the Soundcore 2 is a fingerprint magnet. Additionally, you likely won't want to play this at max volume because the sound gets a bit distorted. Pros: 12W of audio

24 hours of battery life

Bluetooth 5.0

IPX7 waterproof Cons: The sound may be distorted when played loudly

Attracts fingerprints

Best battery life Anker Soundcore 2 Portable 12W Speaker This one goes for days The Soundcore 2 is fantastic for those who want long battery life and some water resistance. Just don't play it at max volume. $40 at Amazon

$50 at Walmart

Best waterproof: Tribit XSound Go Speaker

The Tribit XSound Go Speaker delivers rich sound with 16W of audio, and you can take that sound with you wherever you go. Weighing only 13oz, this speaker is extremely light and isn't a burden to carry around. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, it's perfect for a day at the beach or lake and even comes in handy during a quick shower. This speaker has a durable exterior coating and internal frame, so you can hook it to your bag or bike with its tear-resistant strap and not worry about it getting any bruises or bumps. It charges quickly through USB-C, but thankfully it has a 24-hour battery life so that you can listen to music throughout the weekend. Best of all, the Tribit XSound uses Bluetooth 5.0 and has a 100-foot range, so you can go on a walk without having to leave your phone behind. And if you're hosting a party, you can pair this speaker with another to double the volume. Pros: 16W of audio

24 hours of battery life

Bluetooth 5.0

IPX7 waterproof

Stereo sound Cons: Audio cable not included

No app

Best waterproof Tribit XSound Go Speaker Singing in the rain The fully waterproof Tribit XSound Go Speaker has a 24-hour battery life and 100-foot range to keep the music going no matter where you are. $37 at Amazon

$37 at Best Buy