The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a whole lot of tablet, and it deserves to be protected as such. There are a lot of options out there, but we believe we've found the best so you don't have to dig through every option. Here are the best cases for your Samsung Galaxy Tab A.
Work Smarter
Bige Keyboard Case
Needing to do a bit of work on your Galaxy Tab A? Bige is one of the only companies making a keyboard case for the tablet. It has a dedicated row for function keys and numbers and will last you as long as 80 hours on a full charge.
Tough Tab
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series
The Univeron Beetle series by SUPCASE aims to offer the ultimate protection. You'll get a rigid case that can take some rough bumps, and the built-in kickstand is also helpful. Plus, it comes with a screen protector built right into the case so your display stays protected, too.
Full Folio
ZoneFoker Folio Cover
This folio case wraps around your Galaxy Tab A to give it a high degree of style. At the same time, its swivel mechanic lets you get any angle you want, and its automatic sleep and week functionality makes it easy to conserve power.
Tabs for Tots
BMOUO Kids Case
While it's important to child-proof any valuable electronic, it's especially necessary to do it when that tablet is as big as they come. This case comes with a handle, a kickstand, and can be had in a variety of colors to deliver the fun to your little ones.
Palm It
Rantice Heavy Duty Case
Working out in the field? If you need to free up one hand while you perform other tasks, this is the perfect case for you. The hand strap on the back lets you palm the tablet so the other can use apps or do some other activity.
Casket Sharp
Infiland Business Cover
Go into meetings with style. Infiland's folio cover has a striking design, and also makes life easier with a built-in pen holder, automatic sleep and wake, and multiple angles to prop your tablet up.
Light Work
Fintie Slim Case
Fintie's Slim Case is all about shaving off excess fat to give you decent protection and utility. You won't have a problem finding space in your bag for your tablet with this one.
Swivel & Swerve
Fintie Rotating Case
Another excellent folio-style case by Fintie, this one has a built-in swivel mechanic, as well as a microfiber interior to minimize scratches on your tablet's display.
Take your pick! Any of these cases would be great for your Samsung Galaxy Tab A. Be sure to explore further color options as the selection is plentiful. We'd pick the ZoneFoker folio case for everyday usage thanks to its wonderful balance of key features, style, protection, and value.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.