Motorola's continuation of the modular Z-series in 2019 is the Moto Z4. Sure, it looks pretty much identical to the Moto Z3 and can use all the same Moto Mods as the older Z-series phones — but can you use a Moto Z3 case with your Z4? Nope! Instead, here are the best cases compatible with the Moto Z4.
Reliably rugged: Tudia Merge SeriesStaff pick
Tudia offers the best case you should consider for your Moto Z4. This dual-layer case combines a soft TPU inner sleeve with a rugged (and colorful) outer shell that offers great protection without adding too much extra bulk. All the buttons and ports are accessible and there's a raised edge for extra protection around the camera and display.
Get your style on: Moto Style Shells
Motorola offers these Moto Style Shell Mods that use magnets to snap onto the back of the phone. The use of the word "shell" is telling, because they don't offer any protection for the display or side edges of the phone — just the back. Still, you can get them on clearance from Motorola so they're worth snagging one if you're a Z-series fan.
Rugged and rubberized: E-Outfit Dual-layer Defender
Perhaps it's noble that the team behind this case design left the Moto Mod connectors exposed here because there's absolutely no way that any of them are compatible with this thick and rugged case. However, this dual-layer design as rugged and grippy to help prevent drops from happening in the first place.
Two for one: Sparin Clear Case
A clear case is always a good option for a new phone. It lets you show off your new device without worrying about it taking damage. Sparin's two-pack here offers a particularly great deal if you own more than one Z4, but its always nice having a back up case around, too.
Ultra thin: Almiao Thin Fit
Of all the cases I've seen that leave the Moto Mods connectors exposed, this one might be thin enough to almost work with some Moto Mods. We'd still recommend taking this thin case off if and when you want to use an accessory, which is easy to do with its snap-on design. Lots of colors to choose from, too.
Fully protected: Poetic Revolution
The Poetic Revolution is one of the more premium rugged cases made available for the Moto Z4. It features a frontplate panel with built-in screen protector and port covers for full protection of your phone. The rest is designed for enhanced grip and protection with sleek ridges, edges and reinforced corners.
To Moto Mod, or not to Moto Mod...
Using a phone case is generally the common sense solution to protecting your new device — but slapping a case on a modular phone such as the Moto Z4 is also a tacit admission that you don't care all that much about using Moto Mods. All those cases that are leaving the connector pins exposed won't work with any Moto Mod that needs to sit flush against the phone — and if you somehow do manage to get it to connect it's not going to stay connected properly as it should.
Our top recommendation is the Tudia Merge Series, which offers sleek and rugged protection without pretending you could ever use it with a Moto Mod. This is just a reliably designed case that will protect your Moto Z4 quite well.
We'd also recommend the Sparin clear case because, frankly, getting two cases for that price is just too good to pass up. It's also nice to have a second case around.
