Motorola's continuation of the modular Z-series in 2019 is the Moto Z4. Sure, it looks pretty much identical to the Moto Z3 and can use all the same Moto Mods as the older Z-series phones — but can you use a Moto Z3 case with your Z4? Nope! Instead, here are the best cases compatible with the Moto Z4.

To Moto Mod, or not to Moto Mod...

Using a phone case is generally the common sense solution to protecting your new device — but slapping a case on a modular phone such as the Moto Z4 is also a tacit admission that you don't care all that much about using Moto Mods. All those cases that are leaving the connector pins exposed won't work with any Moto Mod that needs to sit flush against the phone — and if you somehow do manage to get it to connect it's not going to stay connected properly as it should.

Our top recommendation is the Tudia Merge Series, which offers sleek and rugged protection without pretending you could ever use it with a Moto Mod. This is just a reliably designed case that will protect your Moto Z4 quite well.

We'd also recommend the Sparin clear case because, frankly, getting two cases for that price is just too good to pass up. It's also nice to have a second case around.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.