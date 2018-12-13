When it comes time to get in the car, you'll want to make sure your Note 9 is as safe as can be. You could just throw it in the cupholder and hope for the best, or you could pick up a car mount for it. Not only does a car mount keep your phone safe while driving, but it also allows for safer interactions with your phone, whether you're using turn-by-turn navigation, answering a phone call, or anything else. If you've been thinking about picking up a car mount for your Note 9, these are our top picks!
One of the best
iOttie Easy One Touch 4
The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is the go-to car mount for most buyers. It securely attaches to your dashboard or windshield with a strong suction cup, allows you to use your phone in portrait or landscape mode, and has an arm that can be repositioned in a number of different ways.
Simple and affordable
Maxboost Magnetic Car Mount
If you prefer something cheaper and smaller, Maxboost's magnetic car mount is another great pick. The mount attaches securely to any of your car's air vents, and after attaching a magnetic strip to the back of your phone, it'll latch onto the mount with a powerful force.
Sits right in your air vent
Beam Electronics Air Vent Mount
Like the idea of a mount that attaches to your air vent but has a more traditional mount design? Enter the Beam Electronics Air Vent Mount. Equipped with 360-degree rotation, a slot for using your charging cable, a quick release button, and a 1-year warranty, this mount offers a lot more than its $12 asking price might lead you to believe.
Flagship car mount
Logitech +Drive One Touch
Logitech's mount attaches easily to your car, can be removed with just a small twist, holds your phone securely in place, and works with just about any handset you throw at it (including the Note 9). It's more expensive than other options, but if you've got the cash to burn through, it's well worth it.
Triple duty
Vansky 3-in-1 Mount
Vansky's 3-in-1 mount pulls triple duty as a dashboard, windshield, and air vent mount. The installation process is quick and easy, you can rotate the phone holder to use your Note 9 in portrait or landscape, and the suction cup offers an incredibly strong grip. For just $10, you're getting a lot for your money.
Budget pick
Mpow Upgrade Dashboard Mount
Another great budget pick comes from Mpow. Available in black and red, this mount can securely attach to either your dashboard or windshield. The adjustable support tray makes it easy to get the perfect fit on your Note 9, and the included adjustment knob allows you to quickly shorten or extend the length of the mount's arm.
While they may not be the most exciting products to talk about, we seriously cannot recommend car mounts enough here at Android Central. I've personally been using the iOttie One Touch 4 for the last few months, and it's been a joy for both short and long drives. It is a little pricey compared to some of the other mounts on this list, but if you have the cash to afford one, it's well, well worth the money.
