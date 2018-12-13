When it comes time to get in the car, you'll want to make sure your Note 9 is as safe as can be. You could just throw it in the cupholder and hope for the best, or you could pick up a car mount for it. Not only does a car mount keep your phone safe while driving, but it also allows for safer interactions with your phone, whether you're using turn-by-turn navigation, answering a phone call, or anything else. If you've been thinking about picking up a car mount for your Note 9, these are our top picks!

While they may not be the most exciting products to talk about, we seriously cannot recommend car mounts enough here at Android Central. I've personally been using the iOttie One Touch 4 for the last few months, and it's been a joy for both short and long drives. It is a little pricey compared to some of the other mounts on this list, but if you have the cash to afford one, it's well, well worth the money.

