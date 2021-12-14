Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may be more than a couple of years old now, but if you're still holding on to one, the best Galaxy Note 9 cases will protect your still-stylish Samsung phone from wear and tear as it ages. Whether you need a simple, clear case or something a bit more elaborate and fun, we've rounded up all the best choices for your favorite pocket computer!

If we had to choose

Feeling a little overwhelmed by all of the best Galaxy Note 9 cases on this list? That's fine — there's a lot from which to choose! Of course, you can't go wrong with anything here, but with that said, we have to give our top recommendation to the Spigen Rugged Armor. Spigen consistently makes some of the best phone cases out there, and with the Rugged Armor, you get something that offers great protection, doesn't add too much bulk to the Note 9, and has a price no one can argue with.

If you find yourself needing more durability, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is another excellent choice, especially since it comes with a built-in screen protector. Finally, should you prefer a case with a bit more class, we also really like the ProCase Leather Wallet.

If leather is your thing, we have also rounded up a selection of the best leather cases for the Galaxy Note 9. And if you want to go the wallet route, we have a selection of wallet cases to choose from as well.