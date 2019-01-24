Nowhere is a good grip on your phone as important as in the car, where you're relying on your Google Pixel 3 to navigate you through chaotic construction zones and rush-hour traffic, often at high speeds. Of course, you can't hold your phone while you drive, so you need a car mount you can trust to keep it from flying loose through potholes and rough roads. There are hundreds upon hundreds of car mounts out there to choose from, but here are our favorites!

I've always been partial to magnetic mounts like the Spigen Kuel A201 — especially when paired with the Spigen Style Ring POP's magnetic plate/grip/kickstand trifecta — but considering Google finally answered our prayers for Qi charging, I'd go with the Bolt Smart Automatic Car Mount. The sensor-activated motorized clamps are cool, plus it has the added bonus of topping off your Pixel 3 every time you hit the road without having to hassle with plugging and unplugging a cable, or wearing out your USB-C port.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.