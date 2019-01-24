Nowhere is a good grip on your phone as important as in the car, where you're relying on your Google Pixel 3 to navigate you through chaotic construction zones and rush-hour traffic, often at high speeds. Of course, you can't hold your phone while you drive, so you need a car mount you can trust to keep it from flying loose through potholes and rough roads. There are hundreds upon hundreds of car mounts out there to choose from, but here are our favorites!
Our pick
Bolt Smart Automatic Car Mount
Equal parts magic and mechanical marvel, Bolt uses a touch-sensitive panel at the top of the mount opens its motorized clamps, and an IR sensor closes them once your phone's in place. It comes with a USB-C cable and two-port QC 3.0 car charger to plug the mount into. Just remember to turn it off before you leave the car.
Let the Qi flow
iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charge Car Mount
iOttie's car mounts are the most well-known and well-trusted around; just press your phone back into the button to deploy the spring-loaded clamps. iOttie even includes a dedicated car charger to plug into your car's cigarette lighter — now upgraded with an extra USB port for charging a secondary device. Plus, it supports Qi wireless charging.
Using gravity to prevent falls
Baseus Gravity Air Vent Wireless Car Charger
Baseus uses your air vent's flow to keep your phone cool while it wirelessly charges, and gravity-based clamps make it ridiculously easy to get your phone in and out. This mount does not come with a car charger to plug the wireless charger into, but you may already have one and it makes this charger $20 cheaper than the iOttie.
Easy as 1, 2, 3, 4
iOttie Easy One Touch 4
This handy little cradle is the best mount iOttie's ever made, which is saying something as we've been loving iOttie's mounts for years. Spring-loaded grips keep your phone secure, and it can be positioned at just about any angle you'd ever want thanks to its telescoping, rotating mounting arm.
Upgrade your CD player
Koomus Pro CD Slot Car Mount
Koomus takes advantage of that CD player you haven't used in years, mounting your phone — damage-free — in an easily visible location. A slide-out clamp holds your phone in place easily in either landscape or portrait mode.
Go magnets!
Spigen Kuel A201 Premium Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount
Magnetic car mounts are some of the most compact, affordable, and long-lasting on the market today, which is why I love them. The magnetic plates used here do interfere with wireless charging, but if you prefer to plug in, Spigen's Kuel A201 mount comes in three colors and is great for frequent rental car drivers and those who swap vehicles frequently.
I've always been partial to magnetic mounts like the Spigen Kuel A201 — especially when paired with the Spigen Style Ring POP's magnetic plate/grip/kickstand trifecta — but considering Google finally answered our prayers for Qi charging, I'd go with the Bolt Smart Automatic Car Mount. The sensor-activated motorized clamps are cool, plus it has the added bonus of topping off your Pixel 3 every time you hit the road without having to hassle with plugging and unplugging a cable, or wearing out your USB-C port.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.