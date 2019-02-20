Between Android Auto, Google Assistant and Bixby, there is absolutely no reason on Earth to hold your phone while you drive, and if you stick your phone in a mount, you'll have even less reason to touch it while you drive. Qi car mounts even let you charge while you drive without having to hassle with plugging in every time, but sadly, no car mounts have been made for the newest fast charging Samsung announced with the Galaxy S10, so the Samsung Fast Charging you'll see with all three models here are the Fast charging from last year, which is still faster than 5W, but won't be as fast as wired charging.

I personally drawn to magnetic mounts like the Trianium, but with wireless charging being used by more and more users with each generation of Galaxy phones, magnetic mounts are a non-starter. Thankfully, if it's wireless charging you're after, the Bolt Smart Car Mount is automatic, sensor-matic, hydro-matic — well, not really, but this mount is Greased Lightning, and I love seeing it slide shut around my phone once the IR sensor realizes its there.

