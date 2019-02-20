Between Android Auto, Google Assistant and Bixby, there is absolutely no reason on Earth to hold your phone while you drive, and if you stick your phone in a mount, you'll have even less reason to touch it while you drive. Qi car mounts even let you charge while you drive without having to hassle with plugging in every time, but sadly, no car mounts have been made for the newest fast charging Samsung announced with the Galaxy S10, so the Samsung Fast Charging you'll see with all three models here are the Fast charging from last year, which is still faster than 5W, but won't be as fast as wired charging.
My automatic love
Bolt Smart Automatic Car Mount
This motorized car mount uses a touch-sensitive panel at the top of the mount to open the clamps, then an IR sensor closes them once your S10's in place. This mount can charge your S10 at a faster speed than the average Qi charger, and it comes with a 2-port car charger and flexible USB-C cable.
Align your Qi
iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charging Air Vent Car Mount
iOttie's Easy One Touch series of spring-loaded mounts has been the most recommended for years, and the Qi models continue the tradition of excellence. While iOttie sells models that mount to the dash, the air vent models can stay cooler in the summer while you charge on your commute or vacation.
Ride the waves and the potholes
Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Car Charger
This Qi charging car mount is case-friendly, compatible with most air vents and phone models, and the base is even notated with marks for major phone models so you don't have to guess when lining your phone up with the mount's Qi pad.
Precise but pricey
ProClip
This is the mount to get if you abhor air vent mounts, suction-cup mounts, and demand a mount that looks like it's built right into your car. They're custom-crafted for each model car and phone like the Galaxy S10, so be prepared to pay for that precision.
Minimal clamp
Kenu Airframe+ Car Mount
This clamp mount is so small you can honestly forget it's there when you don't have a phone sitting in its jaws, and it can easily fit in a carry-on bag or glovebox. You can save a few extra bucks buying the Black version, but I think the White is a bit more refined.
Best for car-hoppers
Trianium Magnetic Air Vent Car Phone Mount
Yeah, you can't use a magnetic mount and Qi charging, but if you're a wired charger, magnetic mounts are cheap and reliable. Trianium's mounts houses 6 magnets instead of the usual 4, and its refined aluminum accents look great for business travelers.
I personally drawn to magnetic mounts like the Trianium, but with wireless charging being used by more and more users with each generation of Galaxy phones, magnetic mounts are a non-starter. Thankfully, if it's wireless charging you're after, the Bolt Smart Car Mount is automatic, sensor-matic, hydro-matic — well, not really, but this mount is Greased Lightning, and I love seeing it slide shut around my phone once the IR sensor realizes its there.
