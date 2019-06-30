Whether you're making an all-day road trip or just your normal half-hour commute, in the car is the perfect place to top up during your drive. After all, your phone should be stationary in a car mount for Android Auto or stowed away so you're not tempted to use it while driving. Car chargers come in many styles and shapes, but with the advent of USB-C Power Delivery charging, we have a widely used standard that can be used for charging a phone or even laptops off the same port. Here are the best chargers to replenish your battery on the road.

Power Delivery is awesome

USB-C Power Delivery is five kinds of awesome, with the best being that it can charge a wider variety of devices at a wider range of speeds. If you want to charge a laptop in your car — hey, it happens more often than you'd think — then you can go overboard with the Maxboost 63W Universal Car Charger and its 45W PD output, but if you'd rather stick with a more well-known brand, Anker's got you covered with the PowerDrive Speed+ 2 with its 30W PD output. Make sure you grab a good USB-C cable to use them with!

If your phone has Qi charging, you should really consider grabbing a Qi car charger. Not having to plug and unplug every single time you get in the car is nice, especially during an afternoon of errands. There are other Qi charging mounts out there, but iOttie's is available in three modes: a dash mount, a vent mount and a CD slot mount, so you can grab the type that's best for you. If you live in a warm locale, I definitely suggest the vent model so that your AC can help keep things cool in the summer since Qi charging tends to gather a little heat.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.