Best Budget Camera Phones Android Central 2019

It's no secret that camera quality is near the top of the list when it comes to requirements for a smartphone. And that's the case no matter how much you're spending. Thankfully there are plenty of phones out there that offer solid camera experiences without breaking the bank. The best of the best is the Google Pixel 3a. It gives you flagship camera quality, front and back, for a fraction of the cost — and stands out particularly well at night and for selfies.

The Pixel 3a has almost a perfect copy of the much more expensive Pixel 3's camera, and that's a great thing for everyone. The Pixel 3a's rear camera is super-capable in any lighting and is particularly great in low light thanks to the Night Sight shooting mode. Flip over to the front camera, and you get crystal-clear selfies with a good field of view, auto focus and a good portrait mode. The rest of the phone rounds out well, too. You get Google's clean and always up-to-date take on software, along with good-enough specs and hardware that's befitting the price point. Really, there are no notable downsides considering where this phone's competing. Pros: Flagship-level photo quality, front and back

Best-in-class low-light photos

Simple Google software

Guaranteed software updates Cons: Plasticky build

Average battery life

Best Overall Google Pixel 3a One of the best cameras available at any price. The Pixel 3a doesn't just have a great camera for a budget device; it's great by any measure. Daytime or night, rear or front, it's the best you can get. $400 from Amazon

Best for Less: Moto G7

The standards for camera quality are certainly lower when you're talking about really inexpensive phones, but among a weaker segment in the grand scheme of smartphones, the Moto G7 stands out. It keeps things simple with a solid main camera that has above-average quality in daylight and still manages to make things happen in low light. Camera speed is good, too, but don't get too excited by its extra depth-sensing camera — it's not worth much. Elsewhere the Moto G7 makes a compelling case for being the best phone in its price bracket. You get a big display, solid battery life, and nice little software features that separate it from the crowd. The camera isn't the driving factor in your buying decision here, but it's a big part. Pros: Solid main camera quality

Double-twist camera launch gesture

Incredible value for money

Big 6.2-inch display Cons: Questionable software update future

Secondary depth camera not useful

No NFC

Best for Less Moto G7 A great all-around phone that won't break the bank. The Moto G7's camera doesn't steal the show, but as part of a well-rounded device at an exceptional price, it's a really great total package. $240 from Amazon

Best Value: Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung is best known for its high-end phones, but the A50 has stepped into the mid-range with a winner. The 25MP main camera is capable in good and mixed lighting, though as expected for this price point comes up short in lower light. But what's surprising for this money is the addition of both a dedicated wide-angle camera, which takes fun shots with a new perspective, and a dedicated depth camera for portrait shots. The 6.4-inch display is both bigger and much nicer than you'd ever expect for something that competes in the mid-range, as is the beautiful hardware. The spec sheet is strong, with a 4000mAh battery that gives you great longevity. You'll have to face some Samsung-induced bloatware in the software, but the A50 is a great overall phone that isn't at all let down by its cameras. Pros: Flagship-style triple camera

Top-tier display

Strong battery life

Great specs for the money Cons: Considerable bloatware in the software

Portrait mode shots are weak

No MST Samsung Pay support

Best Value Samsung Galaxy A50 Great Samsung quality for a fraction of the price. The A50 brings more high-end Samsung DNA than you'd expect, with great specs. The triple camera is good in most conditions and has a fun wide-angle lens. $350 from Amazon

Best for Selfies: ASUS ZenFone 6

The ZenFone 6's rear camera is solidly above average and is really strong for its price. The trick here is that it can flip over and become the front-facing camera. That instantly makes the front-facing camera experience miles ahead of anything else in terms of resolution and lens quality. You get rather exceptional selfies from this camera, without any of the typical shortcomings of a tiny front-facing camera. The rest of the phone is great for the money, as ASUS has completely refreshed its software experience and settled into some really nice-looking and nice-feeling hardware. All of the specs, including a big battery, exceed expectations for the price point. Pros: Excellent selfies from flip-up rear camera

Clean software experience

Above-average rear camera quality

Great battery life Cons: Weak display for the money

Camera tends to over-sharpen

More expensive than Pixel 3a XL

Best for Selfies ASUS ZenFone 6 Take amazing selfies without spending flagship money. The ZenFone 6 has a solid rear camera, but it flips and becomes one of the best selfie shooters. Exceptional quality, without the traditional trade-offs. $500 from B&H

Best Internationally: Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

If you're outside the U.S. (or looking for something a little different), the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro could be up your alley. You'll find a 48MP main camera on the back that can be found in tons of higher-end phones this year, which produces great photos that can go toe-to-toe with the competition. Plus it has dedicated ultra-wide and telephoto cameras — that's not very common at this price range — and a neat pop-up selfie camera that saves you from a display notch. Like most Xiaomi phones it has some over-built specs for its price, like a Snapdragon 855 and 6GB of RAM, plus a huge 6.4-inch display and an equally large 4000mAh battery. That's a great package with a great set of cameras to match. Pros: Very capable triple camera

Near-flagship specs

Big, beautiful display

Excellent price Cons: Slow face unlock from pop-up camera

MIUI has software issues

Mixed international availability.