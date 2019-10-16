Best Bose Headphones Android Central 2019

Bose is known not only for comfortable headphones, but for excellent sound quality, so getting a pair of Bose headphones might be worth the investment. Bose's Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are the company's most innovative headphone to date. They feature 11 different steps of active noise cancelation, great battery life with up to 20 hours on a single charge, USB-C, and solid sound quality.

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are the latest addition to the company's headphone lineup, but they're also, by far, its most innovative. The headlining feature of the Bose NCH 700s are their active noise cancelation (ANC) capabilities. The outgoing Bose QC35 IIs were solid at active noise cancelation, but were clearly showing their age. However, the NCH 700s now feature some of the best ANC available on the market today. With new ANC algorithms they're able to block out nearly all bass/low-end noise and a decent amount of midrange and treble. They also feature 11 steps of ANC, allowing you to choose how much (or how little) ANC you want or need. In terms of comfort, Bose is still the best in the business. The ear cups on the NCH 700s are super soft and extend deep with no issues in regards to fatigue or pain from the ear cups or the headband. Soundwise, Bose has refined the QC35 II's already great sound signature. They features an overall neutral sound signature throughout, reducing the boosted treble issue that was found in the QC35 IIs. Dynamic range is excellent, however, the soundstage is pretty mediocre compared to other over-ear headphones. The NCH 700s feature USB-C for charging and up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. You're able to charge and listen at the same time. The NCH 700s also feature fast charging capability, giving you two hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge. The only real downside with the NCH 700s is that they don't fold up in any way, making them slightly annoying to stow away in your bag while traveling. Pros: Sold, neutral sound

USB-C charging with fast charging

Excellent comfort

11 steps of ANC Cons: Can't be folded for compact storing

Soundstage is mediocre

Best Value: Bose SoundSport Wireless

If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, look no further than the Bose SoundSport Wireless. Overall, the sound quality is good. The bass is overemphasized ever so slightly, but it's flat across the board, giving a consistent response from the bass. The midrange is relatively flat and consistent as well, with the range being slightly underemphasized. The low-treble is flat and neutral, while the mid- and upper-treble are inconsistent and will cause piercing and sharpness to some songs. Dynamic range is solid and soundstage is mediocre compared to other in-ear earbuds. Comfort is excellent as well. You get several ear tip sizes in the box to help with sizing and fit. Similar to other buds in the SoundSport line, the wings and ear tips are a single piece, adding extra stability when you have them in your ear. Battery life is pretty decent with the SoundSport Wireless with up to six hours of usage on a single charge. Not quite a full workday's worth of listening, but the SoundSport Wireless make up for it with up to an hour of listening time when you plug them in for 15 minutes. A full charge will take roughly two hours and the SoundSport Wireless charge over the older Micro-USB connector. Pros: Solid sound with boosted treble

Fast charging capable

Excellent comfort

Comes with several ear tip sizes Cons: Micro-USB for charging

Treble is inconsistent

Best Truly Wireless: Bose SoundSport Free

Truly wireless earbuds are still relatively new on the market, and don't always land in terms of quality. Fortunately, Bose did exceptionally well with its first attempt at a truly wireless earbud with the Bose SoundSport Free In terms of comfort, the SoundSport Free are good. The wings and ear tips help keep the bud in your ear, however the weight of the bud can slightly pull on the wings depending on how snug they sit in your ear. This could potentially cause issues for folks where the wing tips don't sit snug. For a truly wireless earbud, the SoundSport Free have solid sound reproduction. The lower-bass is a bit underemphasized and overall is missing, but the mid- and upper-bass are solid and neutral, the midrange is completely neutral as well and the same could almost be said about the treble. The treble starts off neutral in the low-treble, but the mid-treble is underemphasized but will go unnoticed by most, and the upper-treble also sees a similar neutral response. Battery life is the weakest link for the SoundSport Free. The earbuds themselves get up to five hours of battery life on a single charge. The included charging case nets you an additional 10 hours of battery life, allowing up to 15 hours of listening time total. There are no fast charging capabilities, and the charging case charges over Micro-USB. Fortunately, the case is relatively small, making it easy to carry. Pros: Solid, neutral sound

Good comfort

Small case

Truly wireless Cons: No fast charging

Micro-USB for charging

Fit can be odd

Best Neckbuds: Bose QC30

Neckbuds are great for those who prefer earbuds but want the added comfort of knowing it's basically impossible to lose them. In the Bose universe, the QC30 are your best bet. In terms of sound quality, the QC30 are excellent, as expected, with a mostly neutral bass and midrange, and a slightly uneven treble response. The low-treble is neutral, but the mid- and upper-treble are inconsistent with its response causing some sibilance and lack of detail overall in the treble response. Comfort is also excellent thanks to the neckbud design. The ear tips extend into your canal, allowing for superb stability. The QC30 also have optional wing tips that allow for even more stability. The QC30 have decent media control options. They follow the standard "iPod" media control scheme, which means they should be relatively easy to get used to. However, the buttons are often hard to press and, unfortunately, don't soften up over time. On the plus side, the QC30 do offer a dedicated ANC button on either side of the neckband to adjust ANC levels. For its size, the QC30 has excellent ANC, blocking out the usual bus or train noise, but it struggles with louder noises including planes and higher pitched noises. Lastly, let's discuss battery life, which is decent for a neckbud with up to 10 hours on a single charge. It's enough to get you throughout a normal workday, although you'll have to plan to charge them daily if you're going to use them often. Unfortunately, the QC30 charge over Micro-USB, which is becoming increasingly extinct as the world moves on to USB-C. Pros: Great battery life

Excellent comfort

Superb sound

Good ANC for its class Cons: Micro-USB for charging

Media control buttons can be hard to press

Best Over-Ear: Bose QC35 II

The Bose QC35 II are easily the best over-ear headphone Bose makes aside from the just-released Noise Canceling Headphones 700s. They're a few years old, but they still hold their own. Let's start with sound quality. The QC35 IIs are relatively neutral in its bass and midrange response, however, the treble region is boosted quite a bit, providing overall bright sound signature that can often be sharp and piercing. Dynamic range is excellent, and soundstage is solid. The battery life is pretty good with up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. If your battery dies, you can simply plug them in using the included Micro-USB cable for charging. You won't be interrupted in doing so as the QC35 IIs can simultaneously play audio and charge at the same regardless if its over Bluetooth or over the analog wired connection. By far the biggest selling point for the QC35 IIs is comfort. The QC35 IIs are easily the most comfortable over-ear headphone created within the past five years. They're designed for long-term use and fold up super easily when you need to stow them away. The ear cups and headband are super soft and the clamping force isn't too strong, allowing them to simply rest on your head and ears. The active noise cancelation (ANC) on the QC35 IIs is also good. The QC35 IIs are a few years old now and have a tough time competing against more modern competition. Don't get me wrong, the ANC is still solid on the QC35 IIs and most people will be content with them. Just know that there are better options out there. Pros: Good, treble forward sound

Excellent comfort

Great battery life

ANC is still great in most cases

Fold up for portability Cons: Micro-USB for charging

Best Wearable: Bose Frames

Every now and then a headphone company will do something new and unique. In some cases it's a total flop, but in other cases it can turn out to be really useful. Enter the Bose Frames, a pair of sunglasses that also pump audio to your ears. Comfort depends on how well the sunglasses fit over your ears. The Frames don't actually have a bud of any sort and rely on little speakers that live on the stem to project audio to your ears. Yes, the audio quality isn't going to blow your mind, and yes audio leakage will be apparent, but it's great for those who struggle with traditional earbuds. If you have no issues wearing glasses, the Bose Frames will be as comfortable as any other pair of glasses. In terms of sound quality, the Frames are good for what they are. The bass is pretty mediocre due to its design, with the low- and mid-bass rolling off super early and being essentially non-existent, while the upper-bass is underemphasized. The midrange is neutral and the treble is a recessed quite a bit, losing some detail there. Overall, you get a reverse-V sound signature, which may sound dull and boring to some. Battery life is as expected for a relatively new product line, coming in at around 3.5 hours of usage on a single charge. It could be better but there's only so much you can stuff into the frame of the glasses before they become too heavy. Unsurprisingly, the Frames use a proprietary magnetic charging connector instead of something like Micro-USB or USB-C as those connectors would add too much depth to the Frames. This also means that if Bose decides to axe the Frames, you're SOL if your charging cable stops working. Pros: Surprisingly great sound for its design

Great comfort

Super discreet design Cons: Battery life is poor

Audio is still only OK

Proprietary charging connector

Best Wired Buds: Bose SoundSport In-Ear

While many are choosing to go wireless, especially when it comes to earbuds, some may prefer wired variations because you don't have to worry about charging. If that sounds like you, the Bose SoundSport In-Ear are calling your name. In terms of sound quality, the SoundSport In-Ear are OK at best. The bass response rolls off super early, which means low- and mid-bass are virtually non-existent with the upper-bass making a small appearance. The midrange is even and flat but is boosted overall, and the treble is also boosted. This creates an overall bright sound signature that will likely sound piercing to most people's ears. The SoundSport In-Ear are wired so there's no need to worry about batteries or battery life. The cord is rather thin, which means they're more likely to tear versus braided cables or thicker cables. Fortunately, the SoundSport In-Ear feature a 3.5mm for audio out, which is the standard within the industry. You also get in-line media controls, which follow the standard "iPod" control scheme. The only downside to the media controls is that the buttons are a tad small. Comfort wise, the SoundSport In-Ear come with multiple ear tips in the box, giving you plenty of options just in case the default set don't fit your ears. Unlike most other earbuds, the SoundSport In-Ear have a combination in-ear and wing design, meaning the tip and the wing are a single piece. That being said, comfort is excellent and we haven't experienced any issues with discomfort or fatigue. Pros: Standard media controls

Excellent comfort

Standard 3.5mm cable Cons: Bass is lacking

Media controls are small

