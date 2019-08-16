Best Bluetooth Speakers Android Central 2019

Summer's the perfect time to buy a Bluetooth speaker so you can blast your favorite music when you're swimming in the pool or out on a camping trip with friends. Compatible with practically every device known to man, Bluetooth speakers will make sure that, as long as your phone, tablet, or laptop is around, your music will be loud! Our favorite is the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 due to its sound quality and its water and dust resistance, but there are plenty of other options.

Ultimate Ears has been making incredible Bluetooth speakers for years, and the Megaboom 3 is the best in its lineup. If offers everything from good looks and great sound to water resistance, long-lasting battery life, and bold color options. The Megaboom 3 features UE's iconic cylindrical shape and soft-touch fabric, along with two enormous buttons along the casing for adjusting volume up and down. The rubberized flap near the bottom of the speaker hides a Micro-USB port (sadly, no USB-C), and there's a fabric loop at the top for clipping the Megaboom 3 to a carabiner — perfect for carrying attached to your backpack. It's a bit on the larger side, but the Megaboom 3's stature allows for fantastic, booming audio with just the right amount of bass. This is one of the best-sounding speakers on the list, and the shape of the speaker allows for 360-degree sound so that everyone in the area hears the same great audio. Best of all, you can link multiple Boom speakers together to play the same music all throughout the house — as many as 150 speakers at once. You won't have to worry about the Megaboom 3 running out of juice halfway through a party either, since it's rated for up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge. If you're looking for a great Bluetooth speaker to get you through the summer and beyond, this is easily one of the best options money can buy. Pros: Loud, punchy sound

Fun colors and attractive design

IP67 water and dust resistance

Long battery life Cons: Fairly expensive

Charges via Micro-USB

Best Audio Quality: Bose SoundLink Revolve+

Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ is similar to the Megaboom 3, offering omnidirectional audio and a number of on-board controls, but it sounds even better, with a clearer high end and punchier bass that Bose is known for. The aluminum unibody design is pretty slick, too — but it's only IPX4 splash resistant, rather than IP67 like the Megaboom 3. The SoundLink's biggest disadvantage is its price, which is 50% more than the Megaboom 3. Still, that could be worth it for audiophiles and fans of Bose's legendary sound signature. It also has long battery life, coming in at around 16 hours per charge, and the handle at the top makes it easy to pick up and carry around once the party moves locations. Pros: Sleek aluminum design

Bose reputation

IPX4 splash-proof

Handle up top for easy transport

Great battery life

Omnidirectional audio Cons: Significantly pricier than Megaboom 3

Charges over Micro-USB

Best Small Speaker: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

Ultimate Eras speakers don't have to be expensive to be good. The Wonderboom 2 gets shockingly loud for its size, and sounds great for just about every type of music, from pop to rock to hip hop to jazz. Like the Megaboom 3, the Wonderboom 2 has omnidirectional sound, making it great for parties. It also comes in multiple flashy colors, just like the Megaboom 3, and you can pair it up with another speaker — although it's only with another Wonderboom 2 speaker. It's also IP67-certified, meaning it's resistant to dust and submersion — in fact, half of the photos you'll find online of the Wonderboom 2 feature the speaker floating in pools. As a bonus, the Wonderboom 2 is durable, rated to withstand drops from up to 5 feet, and lasts for up to 13 hours between each charge. Not bad at all for a speaker of this size. Pros: Fantastic audio for its size

IP67 water and dust resistance

Affordable

Good battery life Cons: Micro-USB charging

Distorts a bit at max volume

No Party Up feature

Best-Looking Speaker: V-Moda Remix

V-Moda is typically known for its high-end headphones, but the Remix impresses with a unique, stunning design and modern appointments like USB-C. It's a bit on the larger side, but that's partially because the Remix features a built-in headphone amplifier, allowing you to connect high-impedance headphones. The design is comprised of a hexagonal speaker grill enclosed in your choice of either aluminum or vegan leather. It's one of the best-looking speakers around, and the audio lives up to V-Moda's reputation with responsive highs and mids and loud, thumping bass. Unfortunately, the Remix isn't water resistant like the Megaboom 3, and only has about half the battery life with a rating of 10 hours. Pros: Gorgeous design with customizable build materials

USB-C charging

Built-in headphone amplifier

Booming bass Cons: No water resistance

Middling battery life

Best Battery Life: Anker Soundcore 2

There isn't much to complain about with the Soundcore 2. For a fraction of the price of the other Bluetooth speakers, Anker's latest packs respectable sound and all-day battery life into a small, rugged chassis. The Soundcore 2 is waterproof and rated to last for a full 24 hours — of course, you'd hope Anker of all brands would be able to provide good battery life. Unfortunately, the Soundcore 2 is significantly lacking in bass, which can have a major impact on certain genres of music, and it's a bit quiet compared to other speakers in this list. Still, for the price it commands, it's a great little speaker available in a few color options, and you can even buy more than one and pair them together for surround sound audio. Pros: IPX7 water resistance

Stereo pairing with other Soundcores

Fantastic battery life

Extremely affordable speaker Cons: Lacking in bass

Not as loud as other speakers

Goes to 11: Marshall Stanmore II

Marshall took its decades of guitar amplifier prowess and built an amazing Bluetooth speaker in the Stanmore II. It's stylized like a Marshall combo amp, with a few knobs at the top for adjusting volume, as well as bass and treble, and you can quickly switch between Bluetooth, auxiliary input, and even RCA. The Stanmore II is much larger than most of the other speakers on this list, but it fits perfectly in any musician or music lover's home, and sounds as good as you'd expect a Marshall product to. You can further adjust the sound via the accompanying app, but by default it has well-defined bass and holds up well, even at loud volumes — it is a Marshall amp, after all. Well, sort of. Pros: Phenomenal sound quality

Stylized like a guitar amplifier

Apt-X certified

Supports Bluetooth, aux, and RCA Cons: Very expensive

Large and heavy for a Bluetooth speaker

Built-In Battery Pack: JBL Charge 4

JBL is another instantly recognizable name in speakers, and the Charge 4 is a large, bulky speaker with deep bass and 20 hours of battery life. Its namesake feature is its ability to share that battery — the Charge 4 has a USB-A port next to its USB-C charging port that can be used to share power from is 7,500mAh battery to charge your phone while you listen to music. Like many of the other speakers on this list, it's also water-resistant, bearing IPX7 certification (so long as you keep the rubber gaskets closed). If you're throwing an all-day pool party, or going out on the water during a camping trip, this is easily one of your best options, since it eliminates the need to buy and carry a separate battery pack. Pros: Charges via USB-C

Loud, punchy audio

Long battery life

Charges phones and other devices Cons: A bit bulky and heavy

No microphone for calls

Best Value: Tribit XSound Go

The Tribit XSound Go is another inexpensive speaker with long-lasting battery life and IPX7 water resistance. It doesn't have the most impressive sound, lacking in bass and high-end clarity, but it's certainly better than what any phone's speaker can put out — and for less than $50, it's hard to complain. You get 24 hours of battery life on the XSound, and an impressive range of up to 66 feet. There's a lanyard slot on the speaker to attach it to any bag or even hang it off of a tree branch, and a rubber flap covers the headphone jack and Micro-USB charging port. If you're on a tight budget, it's hard to go wrong with the XSound Go. Pros: All-day battery life

IPX7 water and dust resistance

Extremely affordable

Lanyard slot for easy transport Cons: Lacking sound quality

Not very loud

Another Affordable Option: Sony SRS-XB12

The XB12 is a relatively new Bluetooth speaker from Sony with a soft touch rubber body that's both water-resistant and able to take a beating. It fits in the palm of your hand, and gets surprisingly loud and clean, with even fairly balanced bass despite its small stature. Like most other speakers in this list, the XB12 uses Micro-USB for charging, and comes in a small assortment of eye-catching colors with matching wrist/carrying straps. It lasts up to 16 hours per charge, though it takes several hours to reach a full charge. With solid build quality and a rugged exterior, there's a lot to love about the XB12 at a competitive price. Pros: Surprisingly loud, crisp audio

Long battery life

Small, portable form factor

IPX7 water and dust resistance Cons: Micro-USB, rather than USB-C

Charges slowly

Another Small Speaker: Bose SoundLink Micro

If the SoundLink Revolve+ is out of your price range, the Micro is a smaller speaker for about half the price that's both water-resistant and shockproof. It's available in a few interesting colors, and offers clean, distortion-free sound at a respectable volume — though the small size means it's a bit lacking in bass. The biggest disadvantage of the SoundLink Micro is its battery life. At only 6 hours, this is far from the longest-lasting speaker we've seen, but your neighbors will likely appreciate the hard limit on loud music. The SoundLink Micro also has built-in microphones, which allows you to carry out calls and even talk to Google Assistant or Siri when connected to your phone. Pros: Built-in microphone for voice assistants

Small, portable design

IPX7 water resistance

Good audio quality Cons: Poor battery life

Lacking in bass