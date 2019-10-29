Best Bluetooth Speakers under $100 Android Central 2019

You don't need to spend a lot of money to get a great Bluetooth speaker. Whether you're looking to pick up a speaker to listen to music or play your favorite podcasts at the pool, or need one for streaming music from your phone, there are plenty of great options available for under $100. Our pick would be the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for its versatility and excellent sound quality.

The Wonderboom 2 delivers everything you're looking for in an affordable Bluetooth speaker: it has IP67 water resistance, astonishingly great sound quality, and a 13-hour battery life. The speaker also has multi-directional sound, and you can even pair two speakers together to create a stereo effect (although you can only pair it with other Wonderboom speakers). The versatility on offer here makes the Wonderboom 2 stand out from the pack. You can take it to the pool without having to worry about water getting into the innards (just make sure the Micro-USB port is covered), and you can even submerge in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes without any issues. The design itself is rugged enough — it's rated to withstand tumbles from five feet — that you don't have to worry about long-term durability issues. Oh, and it's available in several interesting color options. Combine all that and you get a fantastic option in this category. Pros: IP67 dust and water resistance

Great sound quality

13-hour battery life

Multi-directional sound Cons: Charges over Micro-USB

No adjustable EQ

No Party Up

Best Overall Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 The best budget Bluetooth speaker around. The Wonderboom 2 combines excellent sound quality with a rugged design, IP67 water resistance, and a 13-hour battery life. $80 at Amazon

Also Great: Anker Soundcore Motion+

The Soundcore Motion+ may not have a distinctive design, but it sure does have an array of features that make it stand out in this segment. The speaker is Anker's first with USB-C connecitvity, and it also has Bluetooth 5.0 as well as AptX, a rarity in this category. You get 30W of sound from the Soundcore Motion+, and there's the option of pairing two units together to create a stereo soundstage. The Motion+ also has a BassUp mode that turns up the bass in real-time. You get the ability to customize the EQ via the Soundcore app, and the 6,700mAh battery lasts 12 hours on a full charge. There are playback controls at the top, and the Soundcore Motion+ is also IPX7 waterproof, making it ideal to take to the pool. Powerful sound combined with Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C charging give the Motion+ a distinct edge in the affordable Bluetooth category. Pros: Bluetooth 5.0 with AptX

IPX7 water resistance

Wireless stereo pairing

Charges over USB-C

12-hour battery life Cons: Boring design

Flat highs

Also Great Anker Soundcore Motion+ Outstanding sound with the latest tech. The Motion+ comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and AptX connectivity, and you get 30W of sound, IPX7 water resistance, and USB-C charging. $100 at Amazon

Best Value: Mi Bluetooth Speaker

Xiaomi's portable Bluetooth speaker is a standout offering in the value segment. The speaker launched three years ago, and it continues to be a great option even in 2019. It may not have the best battery life in this category — it lasts eight hours on a full charge — but it is lightweight, and it sounds fantastic. The metal design with sandblasted finish and laser engraved grille gives the Mi Bluetooth Speaker a distinct look, and you get playback controls on the side along with an aux jack. It can be used for taking calls, and the dual 36mm drivers deliver incredible sound for a device of its size. Over the years, I've used the Mi Bluetooth Speaker extensively to listen to podcasts and stream music while doing chores around the house. It is a great Bluetooth speaker, and for what it costs, you're getting incredible value. Pros: Lightweight design

Excellent sound quality

Easy portability

Playback controls on the side Cons: Average battery life

Charges over Micro-USB

Best Value Mi Bluetooth Speaker Still has a lot to offer. The Mi Bluetooth Speaker has exquisite sound quality that allows it to hold its own against the best that this category has to offer. $24 at Amazon

Light Up A Party: Anker Soundcore Flare+

The Soundcore Flare+ is an interesting product. It has four drivers that deliver 360-degree sound, but what makes it stand out is an LED ring around the base that lights up in sync to the music. The light adds another dimension to the listening experience, and makes the Soundcore Flare+ the ideal Bluetooth speaker for parties. You can also pair two speakers together for a stereo effect, and there's the option to customize the EQ to your liking from the Soundcore app. You get up to 20 hours of playback from a full charge, and the Flare+ connects over Bluetooth 5.0. You even get IPX7 water resistance, making it a great choice for pool parties. Overall, there's a whole lot to like with the Flare+. The sheer number of features on offer combined with the unique light ring at the bottom and the 360-degree sound make it a fantastic option. Pros: Quad drivers for excellent sound

Halo LED is pretty cool

Stereo pairing

IPX7 water resistance Cons: Not very portable

Charges over Micro-USB

Light Up A Party Anker Soundcore Flare+ The ideal Bluetooth speaker for parties. The Flare+ definitely lives up to its name thanks to an LED light ring at the bottom, 360-degree sound, IPX7 water resistance, and 20-hour battery life. $100 at Amazon

Best Rugged Option: JBL Flip 4

JBL is one of the most recognized players in this segment, and the Flip series continues to be a best-seller for its rugged design and versatility. The Flip 4 may not be the latest in the series, but it has plenty to offer. It sounds great thanks to dual 8W drivers, and you get IPX7 water resistance, making it ideal for the pool. The 3,000mAh battery delivers 12 hours of music playback from a full charge, and you can pair the Flip 4 with other JBL speakers via Connect+. You get the option of connecting two devices to the speaker at the same time, and you can invoke Google Assistant. If you already have a JBL product with Connect+ tech, the Flip 4 is an easy sell. Pros: Rugged design

IPX7 water resistance

Google Assistant integration Cons: Charges over Micro-USB

Costlier than other picks

Best Rugged Option JBL Flip 4 A great option for the road. The Flip 4 has several standout features, including a rugged design with IPX7 rating, 16W sound, Assistant integration, and 12-hour battery life, $90 at Amazon

Still Going Strong: Ultimate Ears Boom 2

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 is one of the best-selling Bluetooth speakers around, and it's easy to see why. The cylindrical design delivers 360-degree sound, the IPX7 rating makes it ideal to take to the pool, and you get easy pairing over NFC and the ability to connect to two devices at once. Combine that with a Bluetooth range up to 100 feet, 15 hours of music playback between charges, and a range of attractive color options, and you can understand why the Boom 2 is a standout offering in this segment. Pros: IPX7 rating

360-degree sound

15-hour battery life

Excellent range Cons: Charges over Micro-USB

Older model

Still Going Strong Ultimate Ears Boom 2 360-degree sound in a robust package. The UE Boom 2 has 360-degree sound, an IPX7 rating, 15-hour battery life, and a range of up to 100 feet. It's easy to see why it's still a best-seller. $98 at Amazon

Best Sound Quality: Klipsch Groove

If your primary consideration from an affordable Bluetooth speaker is sound quality, then look no further than the Klipsch Groove. The speaker offers outstanding sound from a relatively modest package, and the IPX4 rating gives it some resistance to the elements. You get Bluetooth pairing and music playback controls at the top, and there's a 3.5mm jack on the side if you're interested in plugging in. The 2,200mAh battery delivers eight hours of music playback from a full charge. Pros: Outstanding sound

IPX4 rating

Accessible controls Cons: Doesn't work with calls

Average battery life

Charges over Micro-USB

Best Sound Quality Klipsch Groove Great sound in a modest package. The Groove doesn't look like much, but it offers outstanding sound quality and an IPX4 rating that makes it a great Bluetooth speaker for the road. $99 at Amazon

More For Less: DOSS SoundBox

DOSS' Bluetooth speakers are a fan favorite, and the entry-level SoundBox has a lot to offer. The speaker is affordable enough to be an impulse purchase, and it is loaded with features. You get a modern design with an aluminum grill that extends to all sides of the speaker, and it has touch gestures at the top for adjusting the volume and music playback. Just rotate clockwise on the volume ring to increase the volume, and counterclockwise to turn it down. The SoundBox has two 6W drivers that manage to deliver a decent amount of sound for a speaker of its size. You can easily pair your phone or tablet to the device over Bluetooth 4.0, and there's an aux jack if you prefer to plug it in. Best of all, you also get an SD card slot that lets you easily play tunes without having to connect the speaker to another source. You get 12 hours of battery life from the 2,200mAh battery, and the SoundBox takes just over three hours to fully recharge over Micro-USB. Oh, and it also has an IPX4 rating, giving you the ability to use it in the shower. Based on the design and sound quality on offer, it's easy to see why the SoundBox is so highly rated in this segment. Pros: 12W sound

IPX4 water resistance

Modern design

SD card slot Cons: Charges over Micro-USB

More For Less DOSS SoundBox All the frills at a low cost. The DOSS SoundBox offers fantastic sound quality and a robust set of features — including IPX4 rating and an SD card slot — at a low price. $28 at Amazon