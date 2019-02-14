The Amazon Echo Input is ideal for users who want to add an external speaker for their Alexa. It can do things like set timers, play music, re-order groceries, and even tell you a funny joke in times of great trouble. But what is the best speaker that would best fit the Amazon Echo Input? First of all, it'd need to be Bluetooth compatible, have decent sound, and most importantly, be able to connect to the Amazon Echo Input.
These are the best Bluetooth speakers for your Amazon Input.
Fits in your pocket
JBL GO 2
The JBL GO 2 comes in a variety of colors and has a Bluetooth range of up to 33 feet, making it suitable for your Amazon Echo Input. It comes with rechargeable batteries and can last up to 5 hours before it needs to be charged again. It also has noise-canceling speakerphone technology built in and is small enough to carry around in your pocket.
Excellent bass
Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker
The Marshall has a Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet, and you can tune your sound however you'd like through the controls on top of the speaker or using the Marshall Woburn app. The Woburn II also comes in two colors: white or a more retro-looking black.
16-hour battery life
Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker
Perfectly accessible for your Amazon Echo Input, the Sony XB10 is water-resistant — ideal if you want to use it outside. Connecting to Bluetooth is simple, and it has up to 16 hours of battery life to keep you listening for longer. You are also able to connect another speaker to the device if you're looking for a more stereo sound for your speakers.
Impressive stereo sound
JBL Flip 4
Supporting up to 12 hours of playtime thanks to rechargeable batteries, the Flip 4 Bluetooth can connect up to two different devices at the same time. It is also water-resistant, ideal for those who wish to use the speaker outside. Furthermore, Flip 4 also comes with voice assistant integration, as well as a noise- and echo-canceling speakerphone.
Small, but big sound
Bose SoundLink Mini
Delivering deep bass, the Bose SoundLink Mini connects with the Amazon Echo Dot as well as Amazon Echo Input. It comes with a built-in speakerphone for hands-free voice control, allowing you to make calls and prompts no matter where you are in the room. The Bose speaker also comes with a charging cradle, ideal for poeple who want to charge their speaker on the go.
Wide sound range
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker
With Anker's BassUp technology, you'll receive the sound of pounding bass with little distortion at high volumes. It's outside-proof, with IPX5 protection that makes the Anker speaker resistant from dust, dirt, rain, and even snow. It also has rechargeable batteries, and even better, can last up to a whole 24 hours before it needs to be recharged.
With an Amazon Echo Input, the right speakers will be able to withstand the elements such as dirt and dust, have an impressive sound that stands out, as well as a long battery-life. For those reasons, we feel that the best speaker has to be the JBL Flip 4. The price isn't too shabby either.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.