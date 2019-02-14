The Amazon Echo Input is ideal for users who want to add an external speaker for their Alexa. It can do things like set timers, play music, re-order groceries, and even tell you a funny joke in times of great trouble. But what is the best speaker that would best fit the Amazon Echo Input? First of all, it'd need to be Bluetooth compatible, have decent sound, and most importantly, be able to connect to the Amazon Echo Input.

These are the best Bluetooth speakers for your Amazon Input.

With an Amazon Echo Input, the right speakers will be able to withstand the elements such as dirt and dust, have an impressive sound that stands out, as well as a long battery-life. For those reasons, we feel that the best speaker has to be the JBL Flip 4. The price isn't too shabby either.

