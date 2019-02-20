The Galaxy S10 is a fantastic phone for early 2019, and you need a suitably-great pair of headphones to use with the device. Thankfully, there are no shortage of great options available in this space, with the Sony WH1000XM3 leading the fray. With outstanding sound, excellent sound isolation, and all-day comfort, there really isn't much wrong with the WH1000XM3.
Top pick
Sony WH1000XM3
Excellent audio quality combined with class-leading noise-cancellation and USB-C charging make the WH1000XM3 the headphones to beat in this segment. The design makes the headphones comfortable to wear throughout the day, you get 30 hours of battery life and fast charging options, Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and playback controls on the right earcup. Sony hasn't put a foot wrong here.
New avatar
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT
With the ATH-M50xBT, Audio-Technica took its best-selling headphones and cut the cord. They sport the same great design as the wired version, which means they're going to be just as durable. Crucially, Audio-Technica hasn't altered the sound signature, making the ATH-M50xBT one of the best-sounding Bluetooth headphones at this price point.
Audio bliss
Bowers & Wilkins PX
With adaptive noise cancellation, the Bowers & Wilkins PX lets you manually customize how much noise isolation you want in a particular setting. But what makes the headphones truly stand out is the sound quality — the drivers are angled slightly to deliver more natural stereo sound. The headphones also pause music automatically when you lift an earcup, and resume once you put it back on.
For the audiophiles
Shure SE535-BT1
If you're in the market for wireless earbuds and your main priority is sound quality, look no further than the Shure SE535-BT1. Wonky naming aside, these earbuds offer exceptional audio with a wide soundstage and deep bass. The build quality ensures they don't break down even after thousands of hours of listening, and you get a variety of connectors and ear tips in the box.
Go truly wireless
Jabra Elite 65t
The Jabra Elite 65t continues to be a solid option if you're looking to go the truly wireless route. Combining great audio quality with a comfortable fit and five-hour battery life, the 65t is great for everyday commuting. You also get IP55 dust and water resistance, and easy access to Alexa and Google Assistant.
More for less
OnePlus Bullets Wireless
OnePlus has managed to create one of the best Bluetooth earbuds in the Bullets Wireless. The neckbuds deliver great sound for the asking price, and they have a magnetic connector on either end that holds the buds together when not in use.
Half-price AirPods
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air
Most truly wireless earbuds have a bulky charging case, but the Soundcore Liberty Air bucks the trend with a compact case. Its pocketability gives it a major advantage, as does the aggressive pricing. The Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds offer decent sound quality, touch controls for music playback, built-in microphones for taking calls, a solid variety of eartips, and five-hour battery life.
Great for workouts
Jaybird X4
Jaybird is the gfo-to option for workout earbuds, and the X4 builds on the company's pedigree by offering IPX7 dust and water resistance and eight-hour battery life. You get Comply's foam tips in the box for a secure fit, and the option to adjust EQ settings via the Jaybird app. There's also an in-line remote lets you control music playback and take calls.
Solid budget pick
Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2
Plantronics has carved out a name for itself with its affordable audio products, and the BackBeat Pro 2 is one of the best options for around the $100 mark. With great hi-res sound, 24-hour battery life, a fold-down design, and excellent noise isolation, the BackBeat Pro 2 gets most everything right, and does so on a budget.
As has been the case for a few months now, the $348 Sony WH1000XM3 are proving that they are the headphones to beat. The combination of features on offer along with the sheer comfort and USB-C charging make the WH10000XM3 the ideal option to pair with your brand-new Galaxy S10.
