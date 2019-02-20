The Galaxy S10 is a fantastic phone for early 2019, and you need a suitably-great pair of headphones to use with the device. Thankfully, there are no shortage of great options available in this space, with the Sony WH1000XM3 leading the fray. With outstanding sound, excellent sound isolation, and all-day comfort, there really isn't much wrong with the WH1000XM3.

As has been the case for a few months now, the $348 Sony WH1000XM3 are proving that they are the headphones to beat. The combination of features on offer along with the sheer comfort and USB-C charging make the WH10000XM3 the ideal option to pair with your brand-new Galaxy S10.

