Jaybird dominates the workout earbuds market, and for good reason. Its latest offering in this space, the X4, features an IPX7 waterproof design, Comply foam ear tips that provide a secure fit, custom EQ profiles to tailor the sound to your preferences, and eight hours of play time between charges.

The Jabra Move combines great lightweight design with impressive sound quality. The headphones are available in a variety of bold colors, and while there's no AptX, you get decent sound out of them and they last eight hours between charges. If you're in the market for a budget option that sounds great and looks vibrant, the Move is a decent option.

TaoTronics' headphones punch above their weight, offering excellent sound quality and noise isolation for under $100. The headphones have a sturdy build quality that belies their retail price, and you also get a carrying case. There's AptX connectivity as well, and they deliver well over 20 hours' worth of listening time from a full charge. If you're on a budget, TaoTronics' offering is a great choice.

French audio manufacturer Focal is quickly gaining momentum for its excellent range of headphones, and the Listen is a great starting point. The headphones come with large ear-cups with memory foam housing that provide a comfortable fit and isolate ambient noise. The sound signature is balanced, you get AptX connectivity, and 20-our battery life.

The Corssfade 2 Wireless Codex is a fantastic option if you're looking for rugged headphones for everyday use. They come with an MIL-STD-810G rating: the frame is made out of steel, the headband is covered in leather, and the ear-cups feature memory foam for a comfortable fit. They have a pronounced bass signature, include AptX, last 14 hours between charges, and fold away into a compact size for easy carrying.

The Elite 65t stand out as one of the best options if you're looking for truly wireless earbuds. They offer punchy bass and great noise isolation, a tight fit that ensures they don't fall out, customizable sound profiles, IP55 dust and water resistance, and a 5-hour battery life. They're compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

With the WH1000XM3, Sony has managed to dethrone Bose when it comes to noise canceling. The XM3 deliver an impressive sound that alone warrants the $349 asking price, and the ability to tune out your surroundings is just an added bonus. They charge over USB-C, come with LDAC and AptX HD as well as Google Assistant compatibility, and the sound and build quality on offer makes the XM3 the best wireless headphones of 2018.

OnePlus' own Bullets Wireless sound great for the asking price, with a strong bass signature and bright highs. You get a lot for $69, including AptX, Google Assistant compatibility, a bright red silicone carrying case, variety of in-ear tips, and magnetic connectors that clip together to pause and resume songs. There's also USB-C with fast charge that gives you five hours' worth of listening time with a 10-minute charge.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.