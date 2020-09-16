Best Blink Camera Android Central 2020

There are so many great smart security cameras to choose from, but we think you can't go wrong picking one of the best Blink cameras from the list below. Blink is an Amazon company, but its cameras have many advantages over other devices like those from Ring; most notably, they're much more affordable! There are great Blink cameras suitable for indoor and outdoor usage, so we'll run through the benefits of each below to help you choose the best option for your home. Our favorite right now is the Blink XT2 because it's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The XT2 is not Blink's newest model, but it is undoubtedly the company's most iconic. Blink recently released several new models, including the Blink Mini, Blink Indoor, and Blink Outdoor cameras, but for now, the XT2 still tops our list. By far the most flexible camera on this list, the Blink XT2 (I am trying very hard not to call it the Blink 182) features a durable, weatherproof design that allows it to work both indoors and outdoors, and it has a remarkable two-year estimated battery life. Because of that great battery, you don't need to worry about running any wires or going through a complicated installation; these cameras are ready to go in minutes! Just note that changing out the batteries can be a bit onerous when it comes time to do so. Of course, as these things go, you get two-way audio, infrared HD night vision, and customizable motion zones. And because it's an Amazon company, you can rest assured this camera works great with Alexa. But what really seals the deal from us (aside from a recently reduced price) is the fact that the XT2 comes with free cloud storage for up to a year. Pros: Works indoors and outdoors

Two-year battery life

Easy setup and installation

Free year of cloud storage Cons: Accessing the batteries can be a challenge

Newer generation Blink cameras are available

Best Value Blink Camera: Blink Mini

Out of the three Blink cameras announced in mid-2020, this one just might be our favorite. It's not just that this is one cute little security camera but it's also supremely affordable. Like similarly-sized and priced devices from TP-Link Kasa and Wyze, the Blink Mini offers a lot of bang for a little buck. You're not likely to find many better deals for security cameras that feature 1080p quality, two-way audio, and customizable motion alerts. The little cube-like camera comes with an adjustable stand, or you can just set the camera itself on a flat surface if you prefer. This is a plug-in device, and while there isn't a battery option, that shouldn't be a limiting factor for indoor use. It's super-simple to set up, and once enabled, you can check your feed at any time through the Blink app or on one of your Alexa-enabled smart screens such as an Echo Show or Fire TV device. There is no local storage option included with the device, but you will get a free Blink cloud storage trial subscription plan through the end of 2020. If you want to continue your cloud subscription, rates are similar to the Ring Protect plans. Alternatively, you can purchase a Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 separately and store up to 64GB of footage locally from as many as 10 Blink cameras. Pros: Cheapest Blink camera option

Small and easy to set up

The wired option provides a continuous power supply Cons: No battery option

Local storage option purchased separately

Free cloud storage trial only extends through the end of 2020

Best Outdoor Blink Camera: Blink Outdoor

While the XT2 is still our overall favorite device, the Blink Outdoor is the company's latest and greatest weather-resistant security camera. Like the XT2, this outdoor camera is battery-powered, and it lasts for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries, which are included. Just like the Blink Mini, you can store files locally if you purchase the Blink Sync Module 2, or you can opt to subscribe to Blink's cloud storage plan after the initial trial period expires at the end of 2020. Note that if you opt to use the Blink Sync Module 2, you'll also need to purchase a USB flash drive separately to store those recordings. The Sync merely relays the videos from the camera to the module; storage takes place on the flash drive. As with many of Blink's products, you can purchase the Outdoor camera one at a time, or in packs of two, three, or five. You can also buy it in bundles with the Blink Mini for the most cost-efficient way to get simultaneous indoor and outdoor coverage. Pros: Blink's newest outdoor camera

Easy setup and installation

Battery power up to two years Cons: Local storage is an additional expense

No significant feature improvements over XT2

Cloud storage trial only through the end of 2020

Best Indoor Blink Camera: Blink Indoor

If the Blink Outdoor is the updated version of the XT2, then this is its twin sibling. However, in this case, the twins are fraternal, not identical. They have virtually the same specs (minus the weather resistance) and even share a striking family resemblance, but they each have their own unique place in this world. This particular camera just happens to belong inside the home rather than outside. It also competes more with the XT2 and the Blink Mini in terms of what it offers and where it can operate. Where it excels over the Blink Mini is that it is entirely battery-powered, and as such, it can be placed or mounted anywhere in your home, regardless of where your outlets are. Like the Outdoor Camera, its batteries can last up to two years before they need to be replaced, and Blink includes the first set in the box! It's also almost the same price as the now discounted XT2, give or take a few dollars, so that shouldn't be the deciding factor when choosing between these two cameras. Where you might want to choose this device over the XT2 is that by virtue of being newer, it should be supported longer. Plus, it's more compact, and in our opinion, a little more attractive, so it's more likely to blend into your home decor than the more utilitarian XT2 might. Pros: Blink's most versatile indoor camera

Easy to set up and operate

Two-year battery life Cons: Not weather resistant

Local storage is an additional expense

The Blink Mini is a better value

