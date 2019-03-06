The Samsung Galaxy S10 offers a bigger battery than last year's flagship, therefore you should expect better performance. Then again, if you're using your phone for 10 hours or more in a day or you're a frequent traveler, a portable battery pack is a must-have source of power for whenever you need it. We've rounded up the most reliable battery packs for the Galaxy S10.
An absolute unit
Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD battery packTop performance
Anker is one of the most trusted brands of external battery packs, and its PowerCore+ 26800 is an absolute beast. With 26,800mAh of battery capacity, you'll be able to get multiple charges out of this battery pack. It comes with a 30W fast charging USB-C wall charger for topping up the battery pack, multiple charging cables, and a travel pouch.
It's all built in
Ventev PowerCell 6010+Staff favorite
This Ventev powerpack doesn't offer USB-C Power Delivery and at 6000mAh it's the smallest on our list. But what it lacks in charging efficiency it gains back in pure convenience. The design features a built-in USB-C cable, folding AC prongs, and the ability to charge two devices at once using the USB-A port. It recharges in just 4 hours plugged directly into the wall, and can also be used as a wall charger for your S10 in a pinch. It's my go-to portable battery for all my tech that I take with me everywhere.
Samsung's own
Samsung Fast Charge 5100 mAh Battery Pack
Samsung's portable battery offering is nice and compact with a handy loop for clipping it onto your bag. While the capacity is smaller than other battery packs on our list, Samsung says it will charge your devices 1.5 times faster than standard USB options. It also comes with a micro USB cable with an attachable USB-C cable adapter so you can charge all your Android devices beyond your Galaxy S10.
Multiple ports
AUKEY 10,000mAh Portable Charger
AUKEY's 10,000mAh battery pack has everything and the kitchen sink. It features a USB-C port with Power Delivery 2.0 that will charge your Galaxy S10 the fastest, but you also get two USB-A ports, one with Quick Charge 3.0 and an additional port with AiPower for other devices. It's also super thin and portable and perfect for sharing your portable power with friends.
Slightly slimmer
Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD battery pack
If the PowerCore+ was a bit too expensive and bulky for your needs, then consider the slimmer PowerCore Speed battery pack which still comes with a USB-C cable, 30W wall charger, and traveling pouch along with a solid warranty. This battery pack is just slightly taller and thicker than the Galaxy S10 and is perfectly portable so you can take it with you everywhere.
More power
RAVPower 26000mAh external battery
RAVPower's battery pack offers 26,800mAh and comes with a free USB-C cable. And when the battery pack is depleted, you use the USB-C port to fully charge in just five hours. You'll want to also use the USB-C port for charging your Galaxy S10, but you'll also have two standard USB-A ports for keeping your other devices charged.
Your top priority for choosing a battery pack should be reliability first, and battery capacity second. All of our picks are from trusted brands that back their products with a manufacturer warranty so you can buy with confidence. Your best and biggest option is the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 but I'd also recommend the Ventev 6010+ as my personal pick for the most convenient battery pack.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.