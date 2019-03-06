The Samsung Galaxy S10 offers a bigger battery than last year's flagship, therefore you should expect better performance. Then again, if you're using your phone for 10 hours or more in a day or you're a frequent traveler, a portable battery pack is a must-have source of power for whenever you need it. We've rounded up the most reliable battery packs for the Galaxy S10.

Your top priority for choosing a battery pack should be reliability first, and battery capacity second. All of our picks are from trusted brands that back their products with a manufacturer warranty so you can buy with confidence. Your best and biggest option is the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 but I'd also recommend the Ventev 6010+ as my personal pick for the most convenient battery pack.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.