Best Battery Packs for Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ Android Central 2019

Samsung has lifted the veil on the new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. These devices are absolute powerhouses that should handle just about everything you throw at them. However, there are times where you'll need the battery to last just a little bit longer, and that's where a battery pack comes in. We have found the best battery packs to pair with your new Note 10 or Note 10+.

Get the most juice

There are plenty of portable chargers on the market to pick and choose from, but if we had to pick just one, we would go with the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD. With this, you get Power Delivery, along with Anker's 18-month warranty and both a USB-C and USB-A port for whatever you need. Anker also includes a USB-C to USB-C cable which will work perfectly with your new Note 10 or Note 10+.

If versatility is the name of the game, or even convenience, then it's hard to overlook the Ventev PowerCell 6010+. Sure, this charger is not as robust as other options, but what it lacks in battery size, it makes up with usefulness. There is a built-in wall plug as well as a built-in USB-C cable so you will never have to go digging for another cable again.

So you are still looking for a more robust portable charger that will handle everything you throw at it? The Anker PowerCore+ PD Battery Pack is our pick with its enormous 26,800mAh battery, included USB-C wall charger with Power Delivery, and it's coming from a brand you know and trust. Oh, and you can even charge your computer or tablet with this and not have to worry about carrying around another charger.

