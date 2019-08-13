Best Battery Packs for Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ Android Central 2019
Samsung has lifted the veil on the new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. These devices are absolute powerhouses that should handle just about everything you throw at them. However, there are times where you'll need the battery to last just a little bit longer, and that's where a battery pack comes in. We have found the best battery packs to pair with your new Note 10 or Note 10+.
- Small and powerful: Anker PowerCore 10000 PD
- Small but mighty: Ventev PowerCell 6010+
- The Beast: Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Battery Pack
- Wireless versatility: Omni Mobile 12,800mAh Omnicharge Power Bank
- Get that warranty: Zendure Ultra-Slim 10,000mAh Portable Charger
- Slim and fast: AUKEY 10,000mAh Power Delivery Power Bank
- Getting bigger: RAVPower 26,800mAh External Battery
- Free from wires: Mophie Powerstation Wireless External Battery
- Like a tank: Zendure A6PD 20,1000mAh PD Power Bank
Small and powerful: Anker PowerCore 10000 PDStaff pick
This tiny portable charger from Anker sports a capacity of 10,000mAh which is capable of charging these devices more than two teams each. There is a single USB-A port for your regular cable needs, along with a USB-C power delivery port right next to it. Anker even includes a "trickle-charge" mode which ensures that your smartphone won't be overcharged accidentally.
Small but mighty: Ventev PowerCell 6010+
Ventev has been around for quite some time, and the PowerCell 6010+ is an excellent reason as to why. This portable charger has a 6,010mAh battery but shows its flash with the built-in wall plug and USB-C cable. This means that you can charge your phone, and your portable charger, all at the same time and you'll never run out of battery life.
The Beast: Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD Battery Pack
If you need a portable charger that can handle every single device you throw at it, then look no further than the PowerCore+ 26800 PD from Anker. This charger has a 26,800mAh battery, along with two USB-A ports and a 30W USB-C Power Delivery port. What makes this even more impressive is the included USB-C Power Delivery wall charger to allow for much faster charging of the battery pack itself.
Wireless versatility: Omni Mobile 12,800mAh Omnicharge Power Bank
The Omnicharge Power Bank is fantastic as it offers much more than just a portable battery. This portable charger has a capacity of 12,800mAh, along with the ability for pass-through charging and more. What's even more impressive is that there is a wireless charging pad built into the top, so you won't have to worry about forgetting your cable.
Get that warranty: Zendure Ultra-Slim 10,000mAh Portable Charger
The Zendure Ultra-Slim Portable Charger is unique in that it will charge your device from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. This is thanks to the Power Delivery port, which is also equipped with Quick Charge 3.0 for the fastest and safest charging. Zendure offers a 2-year warranty on this charger, along with a two-in-one USB-C to micro USB cable in the box.
Slim and fast: AUKEY 10,000mAh Power Delivery Power Bank
Between its 18W USB-C port with Quick Charge 3.0 and the 10,000mAh capacity, you would be hard-pressed to find another great option at this size. The AUKEY PD Power Bank is fantastic for all of your devices, including the Note 10 and Note 10+, while being slim and portable enough to take with you everywhere.
Getting bigger: RAVPower 26,800mAh External Battery
RAVPower has been making waves in the charging community and for a good reason with chargers like the 26,8000mAh External Battery. This charger sports two USB-A ports, a USB-C power delivery port, and a standard micro USB port. There are also four LED lights above the micro USB port to tell you how much juice is left.
Free from wires: Mophie Powerstation Wireless External Battery
It's all fine and dandy to have a portable charger capable of handling the charging duties for your Note 10. But, the Mophie PowerStation steps it up with the ability to wirelessly charge your smartphones without worrying about untangling or misplacing wires. The Powerstation battery sports a 10,000mAh capacity and offers pass-through charging so your phone will always be the top priority.
Like a tank: Zendure A6PD 20,1000mAh PD Power Bank
Portable chargers have gotten a lot more rugged over the years, but few are as durable as the Zendure A6PD Power Bank. This charger includes a 20,100mAh battery, along with a USB-C port, micro USB, and standard USB-A port for all of your charging needs.
Get the most juice
There are plenty of portable chargers on the market to pick and choose from, but if we had to pick just one, we would go with the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD. With this, you get Power Delivery, along with Anker's 18-month warranty and both a USB-C and USB-A port for whatever you need. Anker also includes a USB-C to USB-C cable which will work perfectly with your new Note 10 or Note 10+.
If versatility is the name of the game, or even convenience, then it's hard to overlook the Ventev PowerCell 6010+. Sure, this charger is not as robust as other options, but what it lacks in battery size, it makes up with usefulness. There is a built-in wall plug as well as a built-in USB-C cable so you will never have to go digging for another cable again.
So you are still looking for a more robust portable charger that will handle everything you throw at it? The Anker PowerCore+ PD Battery Pack is our pick with its enormous 26,800mAh battery, included USB-C wall charger with Power Delivery, and it's coming from a brand you know and trust. Oh, and you can even charge your computer or tablet with this and not have to worry about carrying around another charger.
