Chromebooks have come so far from where they used to be, that many folks are beginning to use them as their only computer. However, when that's the case, you'll need a way to transport your laptop throughout your day. Backpacks are just one way to do so, and we have found some of the best options for your Chromebook.
Simplistic versatility: Herschel Retreat BackpackStaff pick
Simplicity cannot be understated in the backpack world, and the Herschel Retreat is a perfectly-simple backpack. The Retreat sports a padded sleeve for your Chromebook, along with a dedicated media pocket with a hole to use your headphones.
Classic design: Kensington Triple Trek Slim
Kensington has been in the bag game for a long time, and the Triple Trek Slim is a fantastic option. There is a fleece-lined compartment for your Chromebook, along with hidden pockets for your valuables and so much more.
Easy pocket access: Brenthaven Prostyle Slim Pack
The Brenthaven Prostyle Slim Pack is a bit different due to the flap on the front. However, this backpack includes a water-resistant external shell, and easy access to organization pockets so you can keep everything with you.
Trusted brand: Incase ICON Lite
Incase is an excellent company on the higher-end of backpacks, but it's for a good reason, and the ICON Lite is a great example. The bag is made from 840D nylon which will handle everything you can throw at it, along with breathable mesh straps for the most comfort in your travels.
Can't steal anything: Kopack Slim Bag
The Kopack Slim Backpack is an excellent option for those looking for an anti-theft option. There is a hidden compartment in the bag to keep your Chromebook safe, along with the specially designed zipper so you can use a D-ring to lock it.
Water Resistant: Mancro Water Resistant Computer Bag
If your Chromebook ended up getting wet, it would be an absolute disaster. The Mancro Computer Bag hopes to save you from that pain with its water-resistance. The bag is capable of holding up to 15-inch Chromebook and comes with a lock to keep your contents safe from the bad guys.
Never Settle: OnePlus Travel Backpack
OnePlus is primarily known for its fantastic flagship devices at affordable prices. However, the company has moved into the backpack world with the Travel Backpack. There is a quick access compartment that will house up to a 15-inch Chromebook, and leave the larger compartment open so you can pack more things with you.
tktktk: Winblo Lightweight College Backpack
Most backpacks come in black, and where's the fun in that? The Winblo Lightweight Backpack allows you to show off your personality with ten different color options. The bag also can house up to a 17-inch in the main compartment, or up to 15.6-inches in the dedicated laptop pocket.
Out of this world: Lmeison Daypack Bookbag
Not only are there a slew of different colors to choose from, but the Lmeison Daypack also stands out from the pack in other ways. The bag includes a dedicated USB charging port, along with the ability to hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop. Finally, Lmeison includes a lock, USB cable, and pencil case, giving you everything you need to get going.
Sling it over: Leaper Retro Sling Bag
This messenger bag from Leaper is a shoulder backpack and aims to save some of the strain on your shoulders with its design. The Leaper Retro bag is capable of holding up to a 13-inch laptop, provided it doesn't have a case, but also comes with a slew of pockets for the smaller things that you need to keep with you.
Canvas versatility: Crest Design Canvas Hiking Daypack
There are times where you need to pack light, but there are others where you end up needing more space than you thought. The Crest Design Daypack serves either situation with its ability to house a 16-inch laptop and many different pockets to stash things. Plus, since it's made from canvas, you know it will last you quite some time before needing to look for a new bag.
So many choices
While there are so many different backpack options on the market, you'll eventually have to make a decision. When it comes to finding the best backpack for your Chromebook, you'll need to make sure you find a bag that can actually hold the laptop. Chromebooks are some of the most portable computers due to just how light they are, but there are some that measure in with larger displays and beefier batteries. For those, you'll need to find the best bag for your Chromebook and you.
If you want a basic, no-frills backpack, then the Herschel Retreat will be perfect for you. The bag is big enough to house up to a 15-inch Chromebook, along with pockets for your smaller accessories.
The Authority Backpack from Timbuk2 is our next-favorite pick due to the dedicated rear-access laptop compartment. This section includes a one-inch gap to give your Chromebook a little bit more protection from life. Plus, there are plenty of pockets to house all of your smaller accessories and even a pocket for your water bottle.
