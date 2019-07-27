Best Backpacks for Chromebooks Android Central 2019

Chromebooks have come so far from where they used to be, that many folks are beginning to use them as their only computer. However, when that's the case, you'll need a way to transport your laptop throughout your day. Backpacks are just one way to do so, and we have found some of the best options for your Chromebook.

So many choices

While there are so many different backpack options on the market, you'll eventually have to make a decision. When it comes to finding the best backpack for your Chromebook, you'll need to make sure you find a bag that can actually hold the laptop. Chromebooks are some of the most portable computers due to just how light they are, but there are some that measure in with larger displays and beefier batteries. For those, you'll need to find the best bag for your Chromebook and you.

If you want a basic, no-frills backpack, then the Herschel Retreat will be perfect for you. The bag is big enough to house up to a 15-inch Chromebook, along with pockets for your smaller accessories.

The Authority Backpack from Timbuk2 is our next-favorite pick due to the dedicated rear-access laptop compartment. This section includes a one-inch gap to give your Chromebook a little bit more protection from life. Plus, there are plenty of pockets to house all of your smaller accessories and even a pocket for your water bottle.

