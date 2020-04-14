Best Antivirus Software in 2020: Top 7 free and paid options Android Central 2020

Here are seven of the great antivirus solutions currently available. Bitdefender Antivirus Plus gets my top vote this year, but I've thoroughly tested and have no problems recommending each of these programs. The first time I tested the software five years ago, I was very impressed with how fast Bitdefender recognized malware and stopped it before it even had the chance to start downloading. Plus, rather than automatically placing them in quarantine, Bitdefender completely removes most threats from your system the moment they are recognized.

Automatic removal of threats

Social media protections

Safe browsing extension Cons: Long scans

No firewall

Another Good Option: Kaspersky Total Security Kaspersky Total Security is the program I have installed on my personal computer. It is so lightweight that I hardly remember I have it running in the background, and the protection I get is near perfect. I confidently browse the web and download files because I know if there is anything dangerous, Kaspersky will block the download or warn me to not continue. If something does get through, Kaspersky gathers it up and removes it from my system before it has a chance to infect it. One tool Kaspersky has that the other antivirus programs don't is a virtual keyboard. When active, this allows you to type anything and have it guarded against keyloggers, trackers, and snoops. If you type into a search bar, the information isn't recorded and if you use this virtual keyboard when entering in login information or credit card numbers, these, too, will be shielded. I'm also impressed with Kaspersky's parental controls for both computers and mobile devices. I can lock down devices remotely, block websites and apps, and set time limits for when my children can and can't be online. I can also decide how many hours a day they can be online and when that limit is up, Kaspersky is the bad guy and blocks internet access on any device. Kaspersky Total Protection also includes an encrypted vault to secure files from ransomware and a firewall that keeps an eye on your internet connection and safe browsing that warns of dangerous websites and phishing schemes. Many are uneasy to trust Kaspersky because of accusations that it used its antivirus programs to gather classified information from U.S. government agencies and their workers' devices then funneled this information to the Russian government. While the U.S. government no longer uses Kaspersky security programs on its computers, it is safe for consumers to use. In a move to show good faith, Kaspersky moved all operations out of Russia and into other countries, including the U.K., U.S., and Turkey, where they are subject to privacy laws and third-party inspections. Pros: Virtual keyboard

Parental controls

High malware protections scores

FIrewall included Cons: Not recommended for government employees

Best Basic Antivirus: VIPRE Advanced Security For a basic antivirus program that doesn't use a lot of resources, or overwhelm with too many extra features, I recommend VIPRE. This program does a great job stopping malicious files during the download process and quarantining the threat before it has a chance to infect your computer. VIPRE also monitors your emails and will quarantine messages it suspects has malicious links or attachments. This allows you to open the messages in a safe environment then decide to either keep or toss it. Another reason I'm impressed with VIPRE is that it includes a firewall. This is the single most important tool after malware protection that should be included as part of your overall system security. VIPRE's firewall watches your internet connection and all the communications coming in and going out. This is an excellent way to keep hackers and other snoops from sneaking in, especially on public Wi-Fi that is less secure than home or work networks. Because it is so basic, VIPRE doesn't use a lot of your resources. While testing VIPRE, I could easily keep surfing the web, watching online videos, playing games, downloading files and sending emails without any noticeable slowdown. VIPRE does require a little bit of learning to get the hang of navigating its dashboard. It isn't laid out like most other solutions, and some tools are difficult to locate. However, everything you need to enable can be done from the dashboard, including enabling safe browser extensions. Pros: Dependable malware protection

Includes a firewall

Doesn't create slowdown Cons: No advanced tools

Takes time to learn

Best Free Antivirus: Avast Free Antivirus Several antivirus programs offer free solutions, but Avast is by far the best in this area. Avast Free Antivirus is chalked full of extra features, like a password manager and home network security. It even includes a VPN to hide your online identity from adware and trackers. Avast's dashboard is easy to navigate and it doesn't take long to figure out where each tool is and how to set them to your personal preferences. My favorite feature of Avast, and the reason it's installed on some of my children's devices, is its automatic gamer mode. This tool recognizes when you visit an online gaming site and automatically redirects some resources away from non-critical functions so you can play without experiencing slowdown or being interrupted by popup notifications. Avast will still keep an eye on your computer and stop threats, and it will notify you if you attempt to download a game or visit a dangerous website. While testing Avast, I observed that this program waits until malicious files are nearly downloaded before snatching the threat and quarantining it. This is different from Bitdefender and Kaspersky that doesn't allow the download process to even start, but it is still very efficient at blocking threats from attacking. In fact, Avast earns above-average scores for malware protection in both my book and from other third-party labs. Because it is a free program, Avast does have several pop-up ads that will get in the way each time you start your computer, open the dashboard and a few times in between. The only ways to avoid these ads are to either enable the gamer mode or purchase a paid program from Avast. Avast's Premium Security is just as good at stopping malware from infecting your computers, but also extends this protection to other devices connected to your home network, including smart TVs, game consoles and even your internet router. Premium Security also includes webcam monitoring. Pros: Free

Automatic gaming mode

Built-in VPN

Extra features like a password manager Cons: Popup ads

Best with a VPN: McAfee Total Security McAfee has worked hard over the last several years to overcome some big setbacks. For many years it wasn't known as a great program. It used a ton of resources that created frustrating lag. Now McAfee is so good it often finds itself in the top spot as one of the best, most efficient antivirus solutions. The last couple of years testing McAfee I've seen McAfee earn perfect, or near-perfect, scores for malware protection every time. While it does create some slowdown, it isn't enough to interfere with most functions. There is noticeably more slowdown when installed on mobile devices compared to PC or Mac computers. Everything you need to secure you and your family's devices is included with this program, including encrypted online storage and protections for cryptocurrency accounts. This antivirus program has a secured VPN that blocks your online identity, so it's more difficult for your online activities to be traced or for your digital identity stolen. It also includes a firewall and a system scanner that looks for vulnerabilities and ways to optimize your system so it works faster. McAfee Total Protection has a lot of tools that are helpful for families. The webcam monitoring ensures no person or program taps into your computer without permission. It also has great parental controls with content filters to make it easy to block inappropriate content. You can also set time controls that will boot your child off the internet after their screen time is up, or during important times of the day like dinner time or when kids should be asleep Pros: Included VPN

Parental controls

Webcam monitoring

Protections for cryptocurrency accounts

Included firewall Cons: Slowdown on some devices

Best with ID Protection: Norton 360 with LifeLock Norton has been a staple in the antivirus industry for a very long time, so it isn't a surprise it's listed among the best antivirus solutions. What makes Norton 360 invaluable is its partnership with LifeLock to help protect your identity. LifeLock keeps an eye on black markets and alerts you if your email address, birthdate, social security number, or even online account login credentials are illegally sold. It also looks at places not commonly associated with identity theft, such as medical and criminal records. If your identity is stolen, LifeLock will help you recover your identity including helping you contact the IRS and credit reporting agencies, Norton 360 has safe browsing tools that tag malicious sites known to have links and phishing schemes hidden on them. Even after a site is taken down, visiting the URL sometimes will still trigger a malicious file to download. Norton is one of the few antivirus programs I tested that catches these threats. This antivirus software comes with a VPN to help hide your online identity, including your devices' IP address and location. This cuts down on targeted ads because it shields you from adware and tracers. Norton also has special banking tools to ensure your personal and financial information is extra secure as you bank and shop online. For example, login credentials and credit card information are shielded from keyloggers. The biggest reason I don't use Norton is that it caused a very noticeable slowdown on all the personal devices I downloaded it to. This didn't happen during lab tests where there weren't as many programs or apps installed, but on home computers and cell phones, the drag was painfully slow. Pros: LifeLock ID protection

Excellent malware protection

Safe banking tools

Included VPN Cons: Noticeable slowdown on all devices

Expensive

Best for Banking: Trend Micro Antivirus + Security Trend Micro feels like a heavy program from the get-go and is the one program I found difficult to figure out how to use. However, once it was installed and the tools were located, Trend Micro proved to be a very good antivirus solution. This is the one program, through all my years of testing antivirus software, that has scored 100% each time in my tests. While it does create slowdown, it isn't enough for me to not add to my list of the best antivirus software. This antivirus program has web reputation technology, so it picks up immediately if you are on a legitimate or fake website. If you click a link that is meant to redirect you to a site made to look like a legitimate one, Trend Micro will block it and warn you of its malicious intent. Trend Micro is also very good at recognizing phishing schemes and dangerous websites. One of the best tools here is its Pay Guard. This is specifically designed to protect your personal, financial and account information while you bank and shop online. Pay Guard stores your credit card and bank account numbers in a secured vault so you don't have to pull out and enter this information during check out. But Pay Guard puts extra protections around your browser so this information can't be captured or stolen. Pros: Perfect protection scores

Pay Guard

Web reputation technology Cons: Difficult to set up

Creates noticeable drag