Best Antivirus Apps for Android Android Central 2019

We tested several antivirus apps on Android cellphones and tablets to learn, which offer excellent malware protection without causing too much drag on your device. Here are some of the best.

Our final thoughts

Be careful when choosing a mobile security app for your Android because several, especially free apps, don't actually stop virus infections, but rather gather up malware after they've made it to your device. Trojans and ransomware are being manufactured for mobile devices at an alarming rate, so malware blocking on top of virus scans are essential. Phishing filters are also needed since the most common malware are schemes that trick you into giving personal information, including credit card numbers, account passwords, and social security numbers.

Keep in mind that several antivirus apps offer a free version as the initial download with an in-app purchase for the ad-free version.

Our top pick for Android antivirus is Bitdefender Mobile Protection because of the quality of protection it gives you on top of being a good value. During our tests, Bitdefender did an excellent job of stopping both malware files trying to download to our phones and phishing schemes. It didn't use up much of our devices' resources, so we didn't notice any lag, even during virus scans. We still opened and used apps, sent text messages, and chatted on our phones without interruption or delay.

We also suggest checking out Trend Micro Mobile Security & Antivirus. This app also does a decent job stopping malware downloads and blocking phishing schemes, plus it includes parental controls. These tools let you limit when your child has access to the internet and control online content and apps they are looking at. It does cost twice as much and slows down devices a smidgen more than Bitdefender.

