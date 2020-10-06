We're big fans of Sonos here at Android Central, as the speakers are among the most impressive and versatile money can buy. The only problem with Sonos speakers, however, is that they tend to be a bit pricey. During Amazon Prime Day, this isn't an issue. Sonos hardware usually sees big discounts during this shopping event, and we've rounded up the best ones below. Check 'em out!

Looking to upgrade your home theater setup? The Sonos Beam is an excellent choice. It's compact, kicks out powerful audio, and can even double as a smart speaker with support for Google Assistant and Alexa. And right now, you can pick it up while keeping some extra cash in your pocket.

Ready to go all the way? This bundle packs the Sonos Beam, two Sonos Ones, and the Sonos Sub for a complete 5.1 surround sound system. It's quite pricey when you lump everything together like this, but it results in an experience you won't forget anytime soon (and it's a bit cheaper compared to buying everything individually).

Once you have a Sonos Beam or Arc, the next step is to get a Sonos Sub. Both of the above soundbars have good bass on their own, but the Sub takes things to another level. It's certainly not a cheap add-on, but there's no denying the power it delivers.

For shoppers with a bit more cash in their pockets, the Sonos Arc is a fantastic addition to any home theater. It's larger than the Sonos Beam, meaning you're treated to even better audio. It also supports Dolby Atmos, which is a feature you don't get on the Beam.

Sonos Beam is the best Sonos soundbar for most people. It sounds incredible, can fit in just about any entertainment stand, and is the most affordable of the bunch. Right now, you can clip a coupon for a $29 discount at checkout, making it even easier on your wallet.

Moving away from speakers, it's time to take a look at Sonos products designed for your home theater. From soundbars, subwoofers, and complete surround sound sets, Sonos has you covered no matter what your home theater ambitions are.

At the high-end of Sonos speakers, we have the Sonos Five. It's much larger and more expensive than the Sonos One, but it makes up for it with seriously jaw-dropping audio. Use it as your only Sonos speaker, get two for stereo playback, or use it with a collection of other Sonos speakers.

The Sonos Move is exactly what its name implies — a Sonos speaker that you can take with you wherever you want. Touting up to 10-hour battery life and a built-in carrying handle, the Move makes it easy to bring high-quality tunes inside, outside, or wherever you end up. It also sounds great and is water-resistant.

If you love the idea of the Sonos One but don't really care about having the Assistant or Alexa baked-in, the Sonos One SL is perfect. It's the exact same speaker as the regular One, sans the voice assistant integration. That means you get identical sound and all of the other features at a more affordable price.

The Sonos One is the most iconic speaker in the Sonos family, largely thanks to its excellent versatility. It has a wonderfully small form factor, sounds way better than you'd expect, and can be used in a multitude of ways — on its own, in a pair for stereo sound, or with a soundbar as part of a surround sound system. It also has Google Assistant and Alexa!

Sonos speakers are broken up into two distinct camps — traditional speakers and ones designed for a home theater. To kick things off, we're going to be looking at the former of those two things. "Normal" Sonos speakers are a great way to dip your toes into the water. You can place them in just about any room, and whether you buy one or a couple, you're in store for a fantastic experience.

Since Prime Day 2019 happened, Sonos has added the Move, One SL, and Arc to its product lineup. Those are three new speakers just begging for discounts, and it'll be really exciting to see how they're treated this year. The Sonos One SL is already the most affordable speaker Sonos offers, so if that's discounted by any amount during Prime Day, it'll be hard to ignore.

I'm also really excited to see how the Sonos Beam is handled for Prime Day 2020. Now that it's been out for a while longer and the Arc has taken some of the spotlight away from it, this could be a good opportunity for Sonos to bring more attention to the Beam with an unignorable discount.

What were the best Prime Day 2019 Sonos deals?

Prime Day 2019 gave us two noteworthy Sonos deals, and that has us excited for what 2020 could bring. The first one that comes to mind is the Sonos One, which saw an instant discount of $20. That's not very impressive on its own, but Amazon made things even better by throwing in a $50 gift card with your purchase.

The Sonos Beam saw generous savings of its own, getting a $40 instant discount on top of two $50 Amazon gift cards — resulting in total savings of $140.

What's the best Sonos speaker to get?

There are quite a few Sonos speakers on the market these days, and if you're new to the brand, it can make deciding what to get a bit challenging. If you need some help, here are a few pointers to keep in mind.

As a starting ground, the Sonos One is probably the best route you can go. It's relatively affordable, compact, and can be used in a multitude of ways. Want to use it as a standalone smart speaker with Google Assistant or Alexa? Check. Want to use two of them for stereo sound in your office? You can do that, too. Want to pick up a few of them for great sound in every room? Go on ahead.

The Sonos Move isn't a speaker that everyone needs, but if you value being able to take high-quality sound wherever you want, it's the only speaker in the Sonos lineup that allows you to do that. Battery life is very good, the USB-C charging is convenient, and the IP56 rating means you're protected against dust and water.

Finally, when it comes to upgrading your home theater, the Sonos Beam is an easy recommendation. It's not as fully-featured as the more expensive Sonos Arc, but it strikes a phenomenal balance of delivering high-end features and sound at a price most people can get behind.

Are Sonos speakers easy to use?

Yes! Of all the smart speakers out there, Sonos ones definitely tend to be some of the easiest to set up and use. The free Sonos mobile app guides you through the entire set up process, and once you're done, it's a one-stop-shop for managing all of your music and podcast playback. Even as you start filling your home with multiple Sonos speakers, you can control all of them in that single app. It's pretty great.

Sonos One vs. Sonos One SL

If you're trying to decide between the Sonos One and Sonos One SL, your decision is actually a lot easier than you might think. Both speakers have the exact same design, sound quality, and features. The one and only difference is that the Sonos One has built-in microphones for Alexa and Google Assistant commands, whereas the Sonos One SL does not. In other words, if you don't care about having voice commands on your Sonos speaker, you can save a few bucks and just get the SL model.

Sonos Beam vs. Sonos Arc

On the home theater side of things, the Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc have a bit more separating them. For the vast majority of people, the Beam is likely the best fit. It's smaller, more affordable, and still sounds fantastic for movies, YouTube videos, or music. Audio enthusiasts will appreciate the even better audio quality and Dolby Atmos support of the Sonos Arc, but you'll need to decide if those things are worth the added size and — more importantly — price.