Especially in our current world of working and learning from home, the value of having a trusty pair of headphones/earbuds cannot be overstated. Whether you're using them for listening to a virtual lecture, your fourth meeting of the day, or just some music to unwind, headphones are an absolute essential. You can find quality options at all sorts of varying price points throughout the year, but especially during Prime Day, the savings get really exciting.

The best Prime Day deals is just around the corner, meaning we're going to soon be faced with lots of exciting deals on a variety of gadgets and gizmos.

The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose's lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they're on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life.

When it comes to affordable earbuds, the TOZO T6 are some of the most compelling. They have a dirt-cheap price, bass-heavy sound, excellent battery life, and an IPX8 rating for water-resistance. Plus, thanks to a free coupon you can clip, you can save an extra 20%!

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are some of the most unique earbuds we've ever seen. The bean-like shape is surprisingly comfortable, audio is very good, and the free companion app offers a ton of cool features (especially if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone).

Then we have the Sony WF-1000XM3, which deliver a premium earbud experience for a bit less than what the Sennheiser earbuds cost. Audio quality, ANC, and battery life are all wonderful, though the charging case is a bit large. Right now, you can save $52 off the retail price!

Some of the nicest earbuds you can buy in 2020 are the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. Sound quality is excellent, the 28-hour battery life is great, and active noise-canceling ensures you can block out the world around you and focus on what matters — your music. If you pick up the white variant, you can currently save over $16.

Over-ear headphones not really your thing? Maybe you should buy some earbuds instead. Earbuds are often a better choice if you want to wear something that's more lightweight and easy to stow away when you're done using them. You can still look forward to really good audio and battery life with most models, and just like headphones, there are a wide variety of price points you can look at to meet your budget.

Looking to spend even less? It's hard to argue with the Mpow 059 Pro. They aren't as premium as some of the other picks on this list, but they give you good sound and battery life at a seriously great price — especially when you clip the virtual coupon to save an additional $3.

If you're looking for quality headphones without spending as much money, you can't go wrong with the Soundcore Life Q20. The experience you get for such a low price is darn impressive, making these headphones a great value choice.

Bose is one of the market leaders when it comes to high-end audio gear, and the QuietComfort 35 II headphones are a prime example of that. They may very well be some of the most iconic noise-canceling headphones in recent years, and you can now save $50 when picking them up.

The WH-1000XM4 are the newest and hottest headphones from Sony, and they pack a serious punch. From the powerful ANC, great audio, and support for multiple paired devices, the 1000XM4 have your back.

For a lot of people, over-ear headphones are the way to go. While they're larger and more cumbersome than earbuds, they tend to deliver better comfort, more effective noise-canceling, and higher-quality sound. If you want a gadget that can immerse you in your music, podcast, or meeting in the best way possible, headphones are what you want.

In addition to the deals highlighted above, we have a bunch more for you to browse below. Whether you're in the market for powerful headphones or compact earbuds, there's plenty to choose from.

Headphones are a hot ticket item during Amazon Prime Day, making it one of the best times of year if you're in the market for some new audio gear. Here's a look at the best deals we've found so far!

Trying to find the best time to buy headphones or earbuds to get a great deal can be a bit tricky. Certain manufacturers run sales quite frequently, others are set in their ways when discounts are offered, and there are some brands that can be rather inconsistent. Thankfully, there are a few tips you can keep in mind to make sure you get the best deal possible.

As a general rule of thumb, shopping during a big savings event is always a good idea — such as Amazon Prime Day. Prime Day typically lasts a couple of days, with last years taking place from midnight on Monday, July 15, and running through midnight on July 16. During these 48 hours, new sales are constantly popping up and changing. Some are available for the entire Prime Day, others are Lightning Deals that only stick around for a couple of hours, and so on.

During Prime Day, your best bet is to find a couple pairs of headphones you're especially interested in and checking on their price throughout the entire event. You don't have to refresh the web page every other minute, but looking at it a few times while you're at work or school can help to make sure you don't miss out on anything.

Prime Day 2020 headphone deals I'm most excited about

Looking ahead at Prime Day 2020, I'm really hoping we see some sort of deal for the Sony WH-1000XM4. These are Sony's latest noise-canceling headphones, building upon the strong foundation created by the WH-1000XM3. The XM4's recent release has me a bit uncertain if we'll actually see any legit savings, but I'm crossing my fingers Prime Day brings something in these regards.

I'm also hoping that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are given the Prime Day treatment. These have quickly become some of my favorite wireless earbuds in recent memory, and I'd love it if more people were given the opportunity to try the Buds Live for themselves.

What were the best Prime Day 2019 deals?

Taking a look back at Prime Day 2019, there were ample headphone/earbud deals to choose from. In regards to headphones, there were savings to be had for all sorts of options. The Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II saw a notable 31% discount, as did Sony's WH-CH700N noise-canceling headphones which got 55% taken off.

In regards to earbuds, the excellent Bose SoundSport Free saw a decent 30% savings while Apple's AirPods (with the wireless charging case) got $30 taken off its retail price. Some sales were obviously better than others, and once again for Prime Day 2020, we should have a healthy mix of savings to choose from.

Should I get headphones or earbuds?

We already talked about this a little bit above, but deciding whether you want headphones or earbuds is an important factor you should figure out sooner rather than later. If you want something that covers your entire ears, can deliver the best sound and noise-canceling possible, and you don't mind some added weight, headphones are the way to go. On the other side of the coin, earbuds stand out for their lightweight design and easier portability. Especially if you're spending a lot of time at home and just want a small accessory for hearing your Zoom calls and Spotify playlists, earbuds are a great choice.

What is ANC?

Active noise-canceling — often referred to as ANC — is a feature you'll find in a lot of headphones and earbuds these days. It's a technology that's able to block out ambient noise around you, making it easier to focus on whatever it is you're listening to even when there's a lot of background sound. You'll typically find the most effective ANC with higher-end headphone and earbud options, though the feature is available in more affordable ones, too.

Sony WH-1000XM4 vs. Bose QuietComfort 35 II

When it comes to the headphones we're highlighting here, two of the best are the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. When comparing these two sets of headphones, Sony ultimately gets the edge. The WH-1000XM4 tout better battery life, noise-canceling, and more robust software features. However, it's also the most expensive. If you're looking to get that premium headphone experience but for less cash, you can't go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 vs. Sony WF-1000XM3

In regards to earbuds, two of the best picks are the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 and Sony WF-1000XM3. Sennheiser's earbuds come out on top with better comfort, longer battery life, and slightly more capable speakers for audio quality. It's as nice of an earbud experience as you can find, but that's not to take away from the WF-1000XM3 one bit. They're cheaper, still deliver great sound and ANC, and have better touch controls than the Momentum True Wireless 2.