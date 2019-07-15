Best Amazon Fire HD 8 Cases Android Central 2019

I use my Fire HD 8 tablet just about everyday, whether it be to watch a show on Amazon Prime, look up a recipe, or simply surf the net. It's an amazing little device, but as with any tablet it can easily get broken, which is why you'll want to purchase a quality case for it. I've collected the best cases for the Fire HD 8 tablet so you can determine which one best fits your needs.

Play with Fire

I spent hours comparing different Fire HD 8 cases to determine which were the best. When making my list, I focused on price, overall protection, extra convenience, and color variety. There are plenty of different options out there so you can find the case that specifically fits your needs.

My favorite is the Fintie Tuatara Magic Ring since it not only provides a handle and kickstand but completely covers every side of your tablet for extra protection. The built-in screen protector will prevent scratches from destroying the display, which is something most other cases don't do. It even comes in a range of colors so you can choose the look you like best.

If you plan on taking your tablet with you just about everywhere, you should consider getting a JZCreater Folio. It doubles as a wallet and can hold up to three credit cards and your ID. The cover buttons closed to prevent any of your important cards from slipping out. You can even fold the cover back and use it to prop up your Fire.

