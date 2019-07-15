Best Amazon Fire HD 8 Cases Android Central 2019
I use my Fire HD 8 tablet just about everyday, whether it be to watch a show on Amazon Prime, look up a recipe, or simply surf the net. It's an amazing little device, but as with any tablet it can easily get broken, which is why you'll want to purchase a quality case for it. I've collected the best cases for the Fire HD 8 tablet so you can determine which one best fits your needs.
- All around protection: Fintie Tuatara Magic Ring
- Budget buy: LTROP Tablet Case
- Leather folio: SYNTAK Protective Cover
- Official gear: Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Case
- Kiddie corner: AVAWO Kids Case
- Pick a color: Ztotop Folio Case
- Tread lightly: ROISKIN Case
- Slim cover: JETech Case
- Wallet case: JZCreater Folio
- Simple silicone: MoKo Honey Comb Series Case
- Ninja Squirtle: Poetic TurtleSkin Case
All around protection: Fintie Tuatara Magic RingStaff pick
There's a reason why this is one of the most popular cases on Amazon. Not only does it feature a handle that converts into a kickstand, it also has a built-in screen protector. It will protect your tablet from scratches and bumps at all angles. Since it comes in six different colors, you can choose the look you like best.
Budget buy: LTROP Tablet Case
For thrifty shoppers who don't like to spend more than they need to, this silicone casing is the perfect option. It offers plenty of protection and comes in nine different color options. Whether you're getting one for yourself or you're getting one for your child's Fire tablet, it's a great option.
Leather folio: SYNTAK Protective Cover
If you're looking for a more elegant look, we highly recommend this leather folio case. It's sturdy and the cover folds over so you can prop your tablet up. It comes in four different leather designs so you can choose your favorite look. There's even a pocket in the front where you can store receipts, note cards, or other papers.
Official gear: Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Case
These fabric cases come in five different colors and give your Fire HD 8 a pleasant look. The cover folds in such a way that you can use it to prop your tablet up either vertically or horizontally, so you can watch shows or play games without holding it in your hands. A magnet in the cover ensures that the flap stays closed to protect your screen.
Kiddie corner: AVAWO Kids Case
If you're looking for something a toddler or small child can use, we highly recommend this EVA foam case. The kickstand doubles as a carrying handle, which means your child will be able to watch shows without holding it up and can easily carry it. The heavy duty casing will protect it from the inevitable bumps and drops children subject everything to.
Pick a color: Ztotop Folio Case
This is the perfect case for those who like the look of folio cases, but want something a little more unique. There are 18 different designs to choose from, ranging from solid colors to this galaxy image. The cover folds in to a kickstand to prop the tablet up horizontally and there's even a hand strap on the inside so you can hold it more securely.
Tread lightly: ROISKIN Case
These cases are made up of two different layers to provide extra protection from bumps and drops. There are eight different options to choose from, each with the tire tread design on the back. The kickstand in the middle of the case allows you to use it hands free so you can easily watch shows.
Slim cover: JETech Case
If you just want something simple that can protect your tablet screen, you'll want to check out this case. The front flap folds into a kickstand and features a magnet to hold it in place when closed. There are four colors total, but the black one is significantly cheaper.
Wallet case: JZCreater Folio
Regardless of whether you're using your tablet for work or pleasure, you might find this combo case and wallet useful. There are nine fun designs to choose from and each has three credit card slots and an ID slot. The cover snaps shut to prevent anything from falling out and it can be used to prop the tablet up.
Simple silicone: MoKo Honey Comb Series Case
This slim design is lightweight and will protect your case in one of 11 fun colors. The honeycomb pattern is made of a silicone material, making it soft to the touch, but also damage resistant. Simply peel it over your Fire HD 8 tablet for form fitting protection and you'll install it in just a few seconds.
Ninja Squirtle: Poetic TurtleSkin Case
I love the design of this casing, which resembles a turtle shell while still providing practical damage resistance. It's made of a soft silicone to protect against bumps or drops. Vents are designed into the case to keep your tablet from overheating. What's more, there are four fun colors to choose from.
Play with Fire
I spent hours comparing different Fire HD 8 cases to determine which were the best. When making my list, I focused on price, overall protection, extra convenience, and color variety. There are plenty of different options out there so you can find the case that specifically fits your needs.
My favorite is the Fintie Tuatara Magic Ring since it not only provides a handle and kickstand but completely covers every side of your tablet for extra protection. The built-in screen protector will prevent scratches from destroying the display, which is something most other cases don't do. It even comes in a range of colors so you can choose the look you like best.
If you plan on taking your tablet with you just about everywhere, you should consider getting a JZCreater Folio. It doubles as a wallet and can hold up to three credit cards and your ID. The cover buttons closed to prevent any of your important cards from slipping out. You can even fold the cover back and use it to prop up your Fire.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.