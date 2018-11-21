Best Accessories for Google Pixel Slate

The Google Pixel Slate is a big blue slab of precision and power. While you could just grab the tablet and hit the ground running, there are a few essentials you should grab this beautiful beast of a Chrome OS tablet, which doesn't come with a keyboard, stylus, or cases. Whether you just want to get real productivity out of your tablet or want to keep it safe and stylish, these accessories can help you and your Pixel Slate hit the ground running!

There's a lot you can use with your Pixel Slate — and a lot you'll feel you'll need right off the bat — but I'd start with the Brydge G-Type keyboard and a NIDOO sleeve so that you can use your Pixel Slate with a keyboard even when a tabletop isn't around and keep it safe this holiday travel season. If you're looking to put your Pixel Slate to work without breaking the bank, grab yourself an AUKEY USB-C Hub so that you can use any old USB-A mouse and keyboard you already have lying around — and use the Pixel Slate with two screens instead of one!