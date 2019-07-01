Best 5G Phones Android Central 2019
New technology works best when everyone commits to it. 5G has been getting a ton of support from both carriers and device manufacturers. If you live in an area with 5G coverage these are the best phones you can buy to get the benefits of 5G today.
Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy S10 5GStaff Pick
Continuing the design trends of Samsung's flagship phones, this phone is even larger than the Galaxy S10+ expanding the screen to 6.7 inches and the battery to 4,500 mAh. This is most premium 5G experience on Verizon or Sprint. Thanks to the boosted specifications and Samsung's stable software with consistent updates, this is one of the best 5G experiences available.
Snap on 5G: Motorola Moto Z4
Making good use of its Moto Mod platform, one can upgrade the Moto Z4 to support 5G for $50 or for free on top tier unlimited Verizon plans. The Mod makes the Moto Z4 thicker but it brings a 2,000 mAh battery to add to the built in 3,600 mAh power pack. If you don't mind the heft, this phone is a great value and by far the most affordable 5G phone. The Snapdragon 675 chipset and 6.4 inch display easily keep up with everyday use.
All Speed: LG V50 ThinQ 5G
The second 5G phone to be available for both Sprint and Verizon, LG continues to evolve its ThinQ line. With a 4,000 mAh battery, a 6.4 inch display, and a Snapdragon 855 onboard, this phone has great performance with a solid battery life to back it up. If you are a fan of LG's designs from the last year there's a lot to love about the look and feel of the V50 ThinQ 5G.
Premium phones for enthusiasts
5G coverage is growing slowly but surely. In every place that it's available in the United States, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is the best 5G phone you can buy. The V50 ThinQ 5G doesn't leave anything out but Samsung edges it out by going bigger in every category, including price. That being said, both phones have the same CPU and 5G modem so you can expect performance to be very similar.
Motorola reminds us that a good phone doesn't have to break the bank and allows you hold off on 5G until you have coverage. Even though it's a separate package, the 5G Moto Mod's ease of use makes the Z4 one of the best values in 5G, period.
