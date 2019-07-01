Best 5G Phones Android Central 2019

New technology works best when everyone commits to it. 5G has been getting a ton of support from both carriers and device manufacturers. If you live in an area with 5G coverage these are the best phones you can buy to get the benefits of 5G today.

Premium phones for enthusiasts

5G coverage is growing slowly but surely. In every place that it's available in the United States, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is the best 5G phone you can buy. The V50 ThinQ 5G doesn't leave anything out but Samsung edges it out by going bigger in every category, including price. That being said, both phones have the same CPU and 5G modem so you can expect performance to be very similar.

Motorola reminds us that a good phone doesn't have to break the bank and allows you hold off on 5G until you have coverage. Even though it's a separate package, the 5G Moto Mod's ease of use makes the Z4 one of the best values in 5G, period.

