The Disney-owned Hulu streaming platform has established itself as a strong source for original and classic series, especially for more mature viewers. With fall just around the corner and a ton of new series airing now, we've made it a little easier to decide what you want to watch next by rounding up a list of some of the best series on Hulu right now. Here they are.

Popular on Hulu One of the easiest ways to start exploring the content available on Hulu is to search the Popular section on your home page, which collects the most-streamed shows by other users at the moment. With that in mind, here's a roundup of series that are trending right now. American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX)

The installment in Ryan Murphy's hit horror anthology series, American Horror Story: Double Feature consists of two parts and marks the return of fan favorites like Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. Part One: Red Tide takes place "by the sea," while Part Two: Death Valley takes place "by the sand." New episodes are airing on FX now and are available the next day via FX on Hulu. Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

The latest season of Bachelor in Paradise follows a new group of contenders from former seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they explore new relationships in an isolated Mexican locale. New episodes are airing on ABC now and are available the next day on Hulu. Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu Originals)

Set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort, Nine Perfect Stangers centers on nine stressed city dwellers as they attempt to transform their lives and get on a path to a better way of living. The series stars Nicole Kidman, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, and Melissa McCarthy. New episodes are streaming weekly through Sept. 22. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu Originals)

Only Murders in the Building follows three true crime-obsessed strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who find themselves in the middle of a real-life murder mystery when a death occurs inside their Upper West Side apartment building. New episodes are streaming weekly through Oct. 5. Drama on Hulu Hulu also boasts an impressive lineup of drama series, including Hulu Originals and hit series from other networks. Here are some of the best drama series streaming right now. The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu Originals)

Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale follows a group of women who've been forced into sexual servitude to repopulate Gilead, the totalitarian society that replaced the United States. The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, Samira Wiley, and Max Minghella. Season 4 is scheduled to premiere this year. Seasons 1-4 are streaming now. Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

Motherland: Fort Salem takes place in a woman-dominated world in which the United States ended the prosecution of witches during the Salem Witch Trials. The series follows three young witches as they begin basic training in combat magic to defend the world against the Spree terrorist organization. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. No Man's Land (Hulu Originals)

No Man's Land follows a man named Antoine Darman, who is on a quest to unravel the mystery surrounding the alleged death of his sister. Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu Originals)

Based on the true story of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan hip-hop collective, Wu-Tang: An American Saga recalls the formation of the group and the trials they faced on their rise to fame. Season 2 started streaming on Sept. 8. Comedy on Hulu If you're looking for something light, Hulu also hosts a variety of comedy series. Here's a list of some of the best series on Hulu right now that are sure to make you laugh. Dave (FXX)

Dave stars rapper and comedian David Burd (stage name Lil Dicky) as the titular neurotic twenty-something, vows to stop at nothing on his quest to become the next superstar. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. Dollface (Hulu Originals)

Dollface stars Kat Dennings as Jules Wiley, a woman who is forced to rekindle her female friendships after a breakup with her longtime boyfriend leaves her lonely and depressed. The series also stars Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky. Season 1 is streaming now, and Season 2 is coming soon. The League (FXX)

The League follows a group of old friends in a fantasy football league who take advantage of every opportunity to make each other's lives miserable in the hopes of coming out on top at the end of the season. The ensemble cast includes Mark Duplass, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Stephen Rannazzisi, Jon Lajoie, and Katie Aselton. All seven seasons are streaming now. Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs follows a group of four Indigenous teenagers living in rural Oklahoma and their habit of committing petty crimes in hopes of saving enough money to make their way to sunny California. New episodes of Season 1 are streaming weekly on FX and FX on Hulu through September 21. Horror on Hulu Hulu also features one of the most robust collections of horror content, spanning both films and series. With that in mind, we've handpicked some of the scariest series currently available on Hulu. American Horror Stories (FX)

An American anthology horror series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, American Horror Stories serves as a direct spin-off from American Horror Story and revisits some of the characters and settings from previous seasons while also telling unique stories in each week. Season 1 is streaming now. Castle Rock (Hulu Originals)

Inspired by the characters and stories of Stephen King, Castle Rock explores a variety of haunting situations as they play out in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine. The first season starred André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, and Sissy Spacek, while the second season was led by Lizzy Caplan and Tim Robbins. Both seasons are streaming now. Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead serves as a companion series to The Walking Dead and follows a different group of survivors as they navigate the zombie apocalypse. The first three seasons served as a prequel to TWD, while Seasons 4 to 6 run concurrently with the original show. Seasons 1-6 are streaming now. Monsterland (Hulu Originals)

Based on the short story collection North American Lake Monsters: Stories by Nathan Ballingrud, Monsterland explores the desperate measure human will take when they encounter mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts. True Crime on Hulu True Crime junkies, unite! Channel your inner Murderino by checking out Hulu's lineup of true-crime series. Here's a handful of good ones to get you started. Deadly Women (ID)

Hosted by former FBI criminal profiler Candice DeLong and narrated by Lynnanne Zager, Deadly Women takes an in-depth look at a series of brutal murders committed by women. Seasons 6-11 are streaming now. The Devil You Know (VICE)

Originally released in 2019, The Devil You Know docuseries follows journalist Chad Nance as he tries to figure out what happened after human remains were found in the North Carolina home of self-proclaimed Satanist Pazuzu Algarad. Forensic Files (truTV)

Forensic Files explores how forensic science is used regularly to solve violent crimes, mysterious accidents, and viral outbreaks. Season 7-13 are streaming now. Killer in Plain Sight (ID)

Killer in Plain Sight explores a series of disturbing cases that featured culprits who hid in plain sight, giving interviews and posting on social media, before being found guilty of their crimes. What's next on Hulu When it comes to categorizing the best series on Hulu, there's a ton of content to choose from — and there's even more on the horizon. In addition to the variety of shows already streaming, Hulu has several Hulu Originals series currently in the works. This includes the upcoming series adaptation of Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends and Brian K. Vaughan's Y: The Last Man, as well as new seasons of existing shows like The Great and The Orville. Networks like FX and ABC will also continue to premiere new episodes of current shows on Hulu the day after they air. And while it's worth pointing out that Hulu recently announced it will raise its prices in October 2021 by $1 at each subscription tier (ad-supported, ad-free, and Hulu + Live TV), the platform is still among the most affordable streaming services on the market right now. Additionally, you'll get an even better deal if you decide to subscribe to Hulu as part of the Disney+ Bundle, which also includes Disney+ and ESPN+.