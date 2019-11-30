If you've been waiting to check out Respawn Entertainment's new title Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, there's a new deal that may interest you. Right now, the Deluxe Edition of the game is $20 off, meaning you can grab the game and several digital bonus items for $50. These digital bonuses include a new skin for your droid companion BD-1 and a matching skin for your ship, the Mantis. There's also a digital art book and behind-the-scenes video on the making of the game.

Take up the mantle of the Jedi and fight the forces of the Empire as Cal Kestis, a Padawan who survived Order 66. The Deluxe Edition of the game also includes some extra digital skins and other bonuses.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person action-adventure game. Set a few years after the events of Order 66 wiped out most of the Jedi Knights, you play as Cal Kestis, a Padawan who has survived and lived in hiding. Events force him in a desperate search across the galaxy as he confronts the Empire and the deadly Inquisitors who are hunting him.

In her review of the game, one of our editors, Jennifer Locke, wrote that "It's not perfect, but despite all of its imperfections — and sometimes even because of them — I can't help but love it. To everyone who wanted a good single-player game in the Star Wars universe, look no further. The type of game by default won't appeal to some people, but the game that Respawn crafted is amazing for what it is."