Today is the day to upgrade your locks! The August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge is on sale for just $139.99 at Best Buy. That's the second lowest price we have ever seen for this smart lock, with only last year's Black Friday featuring a better price. The Pro normally sells for around $200 and sometimes goes as high as $280, which is the price you'll find it going for at other retailers like Home Depot.

Want to save a little more money? Grab the 3rd-generation August Smart Lock also bundled with a Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $99.99. That's $60 off its regular price and easily its lowest price. You can get the August Smart Lock for much less if you buy it without the bridge, but that really limits its functionality.

Compare the two systems through this iMore article, but be sure to grab one or the other while they're on sale.

Smarter locks August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge Use Connect to make it work with Alexa for voice control. Lock and unlock it, control keyless access, keep track of who comes and goes, and more. All from your phone. Locks and unlocks automatically and installs in 10 minutes. $139.99 $200.00 $60 off See at Best Buy

The August Smart Lock Pro is a fantastic smart lock that is near the top of most smart lock lists, including our own, thanks to its ease of use, advanced functionality, and more. One really great aspect of this lock is that it doesn't require a complicated install. It sits on top of your current single deadbolt, and you can even still use the keys you have now after it's installed. The whole thing takes 10 minutes and a screwdriver.

Once installed, you'll be able to download the August app on your smartphone and monitor all sorts of things about the lock. Check on your door and make sure it's locked or unlock it from a distance. You'll be able to control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes.

Use the included Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to connect the smart lock to your smart home, too. This way you can use the app even when you're at work to monitor the door. You can control it with your voice using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. Tell your voice assistant to lock the door when you forget.

Install the DoorSense sensor, and it will let you know when the door is completely closed and locked. Plus you can set it up to lock automatically so you never forget. August is also one of the few smart locks that can work with Z-Wave Plus products.