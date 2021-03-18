What you need to know
- ASUS is reportedly working on a compact flagship Android phone.
- It is tipped to feature a 5.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset.
- The ZenFone 8 Mini is expected to be unveiled alongside the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Pro sometime in Q3.
Google recently updated its list of 'Play Services for AR' compatible devices and spilled the beans on a number of upcoming Android phones — including the ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip. More details about ASUS' upcoming ZenFone 8 series phones have now surfaced online, courtesy of the folks over at XDA Developers.
As per the new report, the ZenFone 8 lineup will include a "Mini" model, which will offer flagship-grade specs in a compact form factor. XDA Recognized Developer Freak07 has discovered references to three upcoming flagship ASUS phones in the kernel source code for the ROG Phone 5: "SAKE," "PICASSO," and "VODKA." All three phones are tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 processor.
The device codenamed "SAKE" is believed to be the ZenFone 8 Mini and could come equipped with a 5.92-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also come equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor and a new Sony IMX663 sensor. ASUS' "PICASSO," on the other hand, will have a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED panel with the same FHD+ resolution as the ZenFone 8 Mini. The specs of the "VODKA" device, however, remain a complete mystery at this point.
While the ZenFone 8 Mini isn't going to be nearly as compact as the iPhone 12 mini, it will still be a lot smaller than nearly all the best Android phones on the market right now. The Pixel 5 is currently the only choice for people looking for a premium Android phone that's easy to use with a single hand.
