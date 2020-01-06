What you need to know ASUS and Samsung are debuting new 2-in-1 Chromebooks at CES 2020.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a verified Project Athena Chromebook that features a fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard, up to an i7 processor, and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

The $999 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has a built-in stylus, 4K screen with Ambient EQ adaptation, the thinnest profile on a Chromebook yet, and a fiery Fiesta Red color option.

CES is here and it brought new Chromebooks for everyone! While last year's CES offerings may have focused more on the affordable and education segments, 2020 is breaking out the good stuff, with both ASUS and Samsung showing off powerful, premium Chromebooks. ASUS continues the Chromebook Flip line with the shiny new ASUS Chromebook Flip C436. The shape should be quite familiar by now, same as the beloved C434 from last year, but it's got a new luster thanks to a new refractive color option.

Category ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Display 14-inch NanoEdge touchscreen

85% screen-to-body ratio

1920x1080 Processor Up to Intel Core i7 Memory 8-16GB LPDDR3 Storage Up to 512GB M.2 SSD Expandable Storage microSD card Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

Audio combo jack Peripheral features Fingerprint reader

Backlit keyboard

USI Stylus compatible Audio Omnidirectional Harmon Kardon 4-speaker array Battery 42WHr Li-Polymer

Up to 12 hours Dimensions 319.54 x 205.3 x 13.76mm Weight 2.4lbs Colors Aerogel White

Transparent Silver Starting price TBA Availability March 2020

There are still a few things we don't know about the C436 — most notably the price and the projected Chrome OS update life — but it's looking like a great machine for business, higher education, and for anyone who wants a powerful and beautiful Chromebook. Last year's C434 had a backlit keyboard, but the stylus support and fingerprint sensor are new and appreciated, though I'm a little bummed by the lack of USB-A ports. Oh, well, that's what USB-C hubs are for. Get two Samsung Galaxy S10 for the price of one! I'm not entirely sure how quickly the appeal of a laptop with a Note 10-esque color-refractive lid is going to last, but I'm also 110% for more pretty Chromebooks, so bring on the Aerogel White! I'm also quite pleased at Samsung's new Chromebook offering at CES, the flashiest red Chromebook I've seen since 2018.

Meet the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, an ultra-thin Chromebook with some unique color, a 4K screen with Ambient EQ, and a built-in stylus. Whether you need that stylus for sketching out your latest designs or jotting down notes during a lecture or contract negotiation, the Galaxy Chromebook is ready to work all day in style. Once the day is done, that 4K screen is great for watching movies or TV shows as you unwind, at home or at the airport as you wait for that redeye.

Category Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Display 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen

3840x2160

Ambient EQ Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR3 Storage Up to 1TB SSD Expandable Storage UFS/microSD card Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+)

Ports 2x USB-C

3.5mm Audio combo jack Peripheral features Built-in stylus

Fingerprint sensor

Backlit keyboard Audio Stereo speakers Battery 49.2Whr Dimensions 302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9 mm Weight 1.04kg Colors Fiesta Red

Mercury Gray Starting price $999 Availability End of March 2020

Ambient EQ automatically adjusts brightness and color temperature levels based on the lighting around you, which means that the Galaxy Chromebook should look better and feel better on your eyes, especially in poor light conditions. The 2-in-1 form factor also makes it easy to prop that 4K screen up in whatever angle or configuration you want while you binge some Twitch streams, as propping a Chromebook in Stand mode is way easier on your wrist than holding up a tablet for hours on end. Up to 1TB of storage is a rarity even among premium Chromebooks, and that means that even when downloading the highest quality videos in Disney+, Netflix, and Google Play Movies, you should be able to download plenty of content to help you endure cross-country flights. The addition of a fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard are welcome additions that I look forward to seeing on more and more Chromebooks this year, and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook when it comes out at the end of March. At $1000, the lower configurations of the Galaxy Chromebook will be more affordable than the 4K version of the Pixelbook Go, but it's unclear how the prices will shake out once the higher configurations come into play.