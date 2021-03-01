Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S21 UltraSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

The Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup offers some intriguing options at more accessible price points than last year, and each of the three sizes -- the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are strong candidates already for the best Android phones of the year. Samsung announced and launched its flagship series earlier this year than in recent memory and begun shipping them out to customers over the past few weeks.

While browsing through the AC Forums this morning, we noticed several posters commenting that recent shipping delays were influenced by the unusually severe weather in Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. Did these storms delay your Samsung Galaxy S21, or are there other factors involved? Or, were you one of the lucky ones who've gotten their S21s in a timely fashion?

maverick96
maverick96

Ordered a S21 Ultra 128gb from Samsung and it’s not expected until March 9th. Do they ship sooner than date they give?

Reply
Hardhat Harry
Hardhat Harry

Mine were scheduled to ship on March 4. They arrived on February 25. Still no Super Fast Chargers.

Reply
bhatech
bhatech

Generally their shipping dates are conservative but it all depends from person to person since it varies on what model you order. Carrier vs unlocked vs storage size vs which S21 vs color and many other factors. Some models may take little extra time compared to others. So someone getting early shipping doesn't directly mean it's the same for your particular order.

Reply
Peter Scooze
Peter Scooze

If its coming from texas everything got delayed because of the weather issues.

Reply

This got us wondering — Are you still waiting on your Galaxy S21 phone to arrive?

Join the conversation in the forums!