The Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup offers some intriguing options at more accessible price points than last year, and each of the three sizes -- the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are strong candidates already for the best Android phones of the year. Samsung announced and launched its flagship series earlier this year than in recent memory and begun shipping them out to customers over the past few weeks.
While browsing through the AC Forums this morning, we noticed several posters commenting that recent shipping delays were influenced by the unusually severe weather in Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. Did these storms delay your Samsung Galaxy S21, or are there other factors involved? Or, were you one of the lucky ones who've gotten their S21s in a timely fashion?
This got us wondering — Are you still waiting on your Galaxy S21 phone to arrive?
