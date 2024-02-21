Samsung plans to bring Galaxy AI to 'select' Galaxy Watches soon

What you need to know

Samsung's mobile chief, TM Roh, teases that Galaxy AI is on the company's radar for its wearables.

Roh said the company would look to bring AI features that improve digital health and expand on "intelligent health experiences" in the "near future."

Samsung is also looking to do more with Galaxy AI, but the brand must overcome challenges and continue to improve user security and privacy.

Samsung's mobile chief, TM Roh, spills some details surrounding what the company is planning for AI and how it will look to expand its reach.

According to Roh's post, Samsung's next steps include broadening Galaxy AI's horizons across more of its devices and services — including its wearables. Roh states there are plans to bring Galaxy AI features to "select" Galaxy wearables in the "near future."

It was teased that its wearables could gain AI software to strengthen digital health and "unlock a whole new era of expanded, intelligent health experiences." While it wasn't explicitly stated, Galaxy AI is likely on its way to the Galaxy Watch. Perhaps we'll see its presence on the Galaxy Watch 7 later this year.

Roh adds that Samsung "had many ideas and concepts" that it wanted to bring to life for the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. For the sake of the Korean OEM's principles of creating AI that can "enhance" our daily lives, only a few made the cut. Roh highlighted the S24's Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Interpreter features available through Galaxy AI.

Google's "Circle to Search" was said to have sat well with users, with Roh citing it as a tool for "intuitive discovery."

With more AI in the pipeline, Roh states the company needs to overcome certain challenges with AI such as hallucinations. Moreover, being responsible with AI is another subject, with Roh looking toward bolstering users' security and privacy. The post states Samsung will remain "committed to enhancing Galaxy device security and privacy" through "transparency and choice."

(Image credit: Samsung)

In the meantime, Samsung recently made its Galaxy AI features hands-free through its integration with Bixby. Users can easily use their voice on their Galaxy S24 device to launch Chat Assist, Interpreter, and more on-device services. Additionally, the company previously confirmed several of its Galaxy AI features will soon arrive on older Galaxy devices.

Many of the features Samsung's TM Roh discussed are on the way to the Galaxy S23, FE, Fold, Flip, and Tab S devices.

Past-gen Galaxy device owners eager to play with Galaxy AI might not have to wait much longer. It was rumored that the One UI 6.1 update, which would hold many of the features, could arrive sometime in March.