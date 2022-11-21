Only one Galaxy Note 10 model will get Android 13, and it's rolling out now

What you need to know

Samsung’s update spree continues on older Galaxy devices.

The One UI 5.0 stable update is reportedly available to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The update brings several performance improvements and was first spotted in European regions.

Samsung appears persistent in rolling out updates to its Galaxy devices. The company initially began the One UI 5 beta rollout to its popular phones, eventually releasing the stable versions, which started early this month. While its most popular phones are already on the latest One UI 5, the older models are reportedly getting the latest Android 13-based operating system.

In a surprising turn of events, Samsung’s older Galaxy models, like the Galaxy S21 FE and the S20 FE, have recently received the One UI 5 update. Adding to that, a new report from SamMobile indicates the latest OS update is now arriving on a two-year-old phone: the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The update makes it one of the oldest Galaxy smartphones to receive the latest and greatest of the One UI offerings. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite devices from the European region, France, with SM-N770F model number, are said to be the first to receive the One UI 5 update. The firmware update carries the N770FXXU8HVK5 version number alongside the latest November 2022 security patch.

It is safe to assume some features are expected to be dropped on the 10 Lite, given its much older chipset when compared to this year's Android phones.

Still, we can probably expect performance updates and improvements are here to stay, as well as some new goodies from the new update, like multitasking features, lock screen customization options, and plenty of other changes arriving with the One UI 5 update.

The new update is the final OS upgrade for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is still a plus compared to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ models, which are not eligible for the One UI 5 update. The Note 10 Lite shipped with Android 10 during the launch, and the Android 13-based update is certainly a huge leap to look forward to.

If you still have the Galaxy Note 10 Lite device, now might be the best time to check for an OTA update via Settings > Software update > Download and install.