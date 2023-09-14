Galaxy S23 picks up One UI 6 Beta 3 with changes to the video player, emoji

What you need to know

One UI 6 Beta 3 arrives for the Galaxy S23 series with a revamped video player control layout wrapped in its 1.4GB size.

The video player update includes more playback speed controls, providing options of 0.25x to 2.0x.

Some One UI home screen crashes have been patched alongside a fix for a crash when accessing video mode in the camera app.

Samsung's One UI 6 Beta 3 is rolling out on the Galaxy S23, bringing a large download packed with fixes and tweaks.

Tarun Vats on X spotted the new beta for Galaxy S23 series users with firmware version S91xUSQU1ZWI8 (via SamMobile). The download size is 1.4GB and has been spotted in the U.S., India, the U.K., and Germany. What's new is the September 2023 security patch for enrolled testers and an enhanced video player control layout.

Samsung's changelog explains the new layout groups buttons with similar functions together while the play button is centered on the screen. Beta 3 is also introducing new playback speed options, giving users the choice of picking between 0.25x and 2.0x. The company swapped out the old slider in favor of dedicated buttons for these speeds, as well.

Several more fixes for Beta 3 are as follows:

Fixed One UI home crashes

Fixed freezing when long-pressing the home screen

Fixed Bixby call error in certain situations

Fixed app termination when entering camera video mode

Fixed Samsung Pay not working with swipe gestures

Improved the shape of the notification icon in text messages

Fixed the notification bar color errors when running apps on DeX

However, according to SamMobile, there is an undocumented change involving the media player widget in the notification panel and the lock screen. With Beta 3, the widget will now remember if a user chooses its expanded or collapsed form.

Moreover, the existing and new emojis Samsung introduced in Beta 1 have been spruced up a little. It looks like the company has worked to improve the overall appeal of the emojis, giving them some better contouring and shading when compared to their previous appearance.

There are a few known issues with Samsung's current beta. The company states users will not be able to install the Kids app while using One UI 6. This should be rectified by mid-September. The Korean OEM is equally aware of onboarding problems related to Samsung Pass and the Samsung account.

Using voice recognition to accept a call is also not working as it should, while Google Assistant has been giving a persistent error when swiping up to activate in "specific situations."

One UI 6 (based on Android 14) brought in a new video editor and a redesigned Samsung Health in Beta 2. The company explained that "Studio," the new editor, allows users to engage with more complex and powerful tools for projects. This new tool is built into One UI 6 and is just another way Samsung is trying to improve the capability of its Galaxy phones.

The appearance changes to Samsung Health included moving a user's exercise goals to the top of their screen and some more customization for those tracking their daily water consumption.

While tentative, it's expected that Samsung will roll out One UI 6 in a stable fashion sometime in November — typical of its previous release behavior. There is also speculation that Google could release the stable version of Android 14 as early as September 18, considering QPR1 Beta is apparently starting next Monday without the actual OS in consumer hands.