Galaxy S23 and S22 among the first Samsung phones with the September 2023 update

What you need to know

The September 2023 security patch is rolling out on the Galaxy S23 and S22 series.

The patch includes over 60 bug fixes with the majority of them "high" on the severity scale.

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A52 and Xcover5 are also receiving the patch.

September is underway, and Samsung is busy rolling out its latest security patch to several Galaxy phones.

The September 2023 security patch is currently rolling out for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus, and S23, according to SamMobile. The update was first spotted for those on Verizon's cellular network but should start arriving on others as we move through the week marked as firmware version S91xUSQS1AWHD. Samsung has included around 62 total bug fixes with its most recent security update.

The Galaxy S22 series is also receiving the September patch, which comes in at around 235MB in size and includes firmware version S90xBXXS6CWH6. Additionally, the Korean OEM is extending its patch support to a couple of mid-range devices: the Galaxy A52 and the Xcover5. The former will observe firmware version A526WVLSAEWH1, while the latter finds G525FXXS8CWH3.

It looks like the patch for the A52 is arriving on various cellular networks like Virgin Mobile, Rogers, Fido, and more. For the Xcover5, users in Mexico, Guatemala, and Argentina have started noticing it appear, but more should begin catching it here in the second full week of the month.

Samsung's changelog is hefty with the sixty-plus bug fixes rolling in for its Galaxy phones. A few of these fixes were aimed at vulnerabilities discovered with the Samsung Keyboard. One solves improper authorization, while another rectifies an attacker's improper input validation with the keyboard software.

Last month's update for the Galaxy S23 series brought along a substantial patch to its camera system. Samsung included a new 2x zoom button for the devices alongside the typical security patch. The zoom button was cited as a "highly requested" feature, enabling higher-quality images when using the high-resolution sensor.

Users will notice the visual upgrade more when capturing photos within 1x and 20x.

Additionally, Samsung users are still awaiting One UI 6, which entered Beta 2 a few days ago and has recently extended to the Galaxy A34. The company redesigned the look of Samsung Health, packaged a new video editor into the beta, and fixed several bugs discovered throughout testing. Users can now enroll in the Beta Program if they are located in the U.K. or India, as well.