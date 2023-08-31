Samsung's One UI 6 Beta 2 arrives on the Galaxy S23, expands to more countries

What you need to know

Weeks after Samsung introduced its One UI 6 beta software, the tech giant is rolling out a second update.

The upgrade includes a variety of bug fixes, as well as new features, including a redesigned look for Samsung Health, a new video editor, and more.

The update is available to Galaxy S23 owners in supporting countries, which now includes India and the U.K., as well as members of Samsung's beta program.

Earlier this month, Samsung debuted its One UI 6 (Android 14) beta program to Galaxy S23 users. Now, it looks like the tech giant is rolling out a second update, this time with notable improvements and bug fixes.

The beta 2 update — which was captured by users on Reddit — includes an array of bug fixes, as well as several new functions and updates. Though it was initially announced that the update would be delayed, it looks like the upgrade is, in fact, rolling out to members of Samsung’s beta program and to supporting countries.

In terms of noteworthy features, Samsung Health received a new look with a redesigned homepage with “bold fonts and colors.” Samsung further notes that exercise goals will be moved to the top, and users who track their daily water intake can now customize their water cup sizes moving forward. This is consistent with the company’s aim to “make it easier to see the information you need most.”

Elsewhere in the beta update, Samsung is introducing “Studio,” a new video editor that will be built into One UI 6. Another adjustment Samsung made changes to is the behavior of its camera app, which will include the option to turn off swiping to switch cameras.

Beyond the new features, the update also builds upon the previous iteration by addressing known bugs, such as playing and loading errors in Netflix, crashing issues affecting the home screen, and shortcut key errors when using the keyboard. The full list of bug fixes and updates can be seen in the screenshots below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SometimesIPostHere on Reddit) (Image credit: SometimesIPostHere on Reddit)

The update is rolling out to Galaxy S23 owners in select countries, including India, Korea, Germany, the U.S., and the U.K., adding to the list of countries that have access to the beta. The upgrade is also available to participants in Samsung’s beta program. Users can enroll in the beta program by downloading the Samsung Members App from the Play Store or Galaxy Store.