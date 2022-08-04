How to use Night Sight with Snapchat on a Pixel phone

Love it or hate it, Snapchat is an incredibly popular social media app, mainly due to disappearing messages that allow users to send text, images, and videos that expire after a period of time. However, Snapchat isn't perfect, and at one time had quite a bad reputation on Android phones. Fortunately, both the app and Google have been working to fix that, and one way is to bring the Pixel's impressive Night Sight feature to the app.

In March, Google announced that Night Sight was coming to Snapchat on the Pixel 6 series. This means users can brighten up their low-light images so they're clearer and less grainy. The feature has been available for some time now, but we've got you covered if you're unsure how to use it.

How to activate Night Sight on Snapchat

1. Open Snapchat.

2. In the top right corner, click the moon icon.

3. The icon will toggle on, and you'll notice the image coming from the viewfinder getting brighter. Tap the circle at the bottom to capture your image. You'll have to hold the phone still for a few seconds as the phone gathers light and saves the image.

4. Once the image is captured, you can edit and share it to your heart's content.

Furthermore, you can also use this feature to brighten up videos captured through the app, making it extremely useful for frequent Snapchatters.

Fortunately, this mode isn't exactly exclusive to the Pixel 6 series. Some of Samsung's best Android phones also have this feature on Snapchat, although it appears to be somewhat limited. For example, it's present on our Galaxy S22 models but isn't available on our S21 or Note 20 models. It also doesn't seem to be available for older Pixel smartphones, meaning you'll likely need the latest and greatest from Google to take advantage of this feature.