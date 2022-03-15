Pixel 6 update brings Night Sight to Snapchat so you can snap in the dark

What you need to know

Snapchat on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is getting a dedicated Night Sight mode.

Night Sight will capture better photos in low light situations, but you'll need to switch to it before snapping a photo.

Snapchat Night Sight was announced as part of the March 2022 Pixel Feature Drop.

If you're a Pixel 6 owner who likes to Snap in the dark, a brand new Night Sight mode is about to make your photos look a whole lot better than before. Night Sight is now rolling out to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones everywhere via Pixel Camera Services, a system app that allows apps like Snapchat to take advantage of the powerful camera hardware Google built into its Tensor processor on the Pixel 6.

You'll know you have the update if you see a little moon icon on the Snapchat viewfinder screen. You can activate Night Sight by tapping this moon, then taking a photo with the normal shutter button. Night Sight only works for photos though, so there's no video enhancement with this particular update.

Snapchat Night Sight mode was originally announced as part of the March 2022 Pixel Feature Drop, however, the Pixel 6 has yet to receive this update. XDA Developers reported that the Pixel Camera Services app was being updated independently of the March 2022 update, which brings about the new Night Sight feature without having to wait for the wider update.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 family also already has this Night Sight feature in Snapchat, making these phones some of the best Android camera phones for frequent Snapchatters. Pixel 6 owners should expect the larger March update to roll out later this month.