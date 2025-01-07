Google TV's Gemini upgrade promises smarter and more enjoyable viewing experience

What you need to know

At CES 2025, Google announced Gemini AI will let you speak naturally to your TV, no need for "Hey Google."

It’ll also connect with your smart home devices, letting you check your video doorbell or adjust lights.

By the end of 2025, Google TV will feature proximity sensors that react to your presence, like starting a photo slideshow or switching to a personalized dashboard.

Google TV is about to get a major upgrade with the addition of the advanced Gemini AI, making it way easier to talk to your TV and get the information you need when you need it.

At CES 2025, Google announced that big changes are coming to how we interact with TVs later this year. The search giant revealed plans to bring its advanced Gemini AI to Google TV. As Mishaal Rahman wrote on Android Police, this upgrade will let users give voice commands naturally, without needing to say the usual "Hey Google."

The new features go beyond just content search. You'll also be able to ask general questions, and Google TV will pull up answers, even from YouTube.

Furthermore, it’ll work seamlessly with your smart home devices, so you can check your video doorbell or adjust the lights, among others.

While this upgrade might make the old Google Assistant features feel outdated, it brings in a much smarter voice assistant. This new version will understand your requests better and provide a much more helpful experience.

One of Gemini’s standout features, according to Google, is its ability to understand and respond to human language in a super natural way.

Unlike the older Google Assistant, which requires exact phrasing and struggles with complex queries, Gemini shines by allowing smooth, natural conversations. It’s much better at understanding and responding to more detailed questions.

By the end of 2025, next-gen Google TV devices are set to blend smart software with innovative hardware to create a truly aware, ambient environment.

A big part of this will be proximity sensors in the new TVs. These sensors will let the TV automatically start a photo slideshow when you walk into the room and switch to a personalized dashboard when you get closer, for example.

Google has been all about getting Gemini into everything since launching the AI in 2023. It’s already on Android phones, laptops, and tablets, and it works smoothly with apps like Calendar and Gmail. Next year, the company is focusing on expanding Gemini even more, pushing it across all their products and making it even better.