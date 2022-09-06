The Pixel 3a, 3a XL receive final update as Google preps Pixel 7 launch

What you need to know

Google has started rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update.

The update has also been made available to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Both devices reached the end of their support cycle in May, although they previously received an update over the summer.

With support for the Pixel 3a devices ending in May, Google is finally issuing its last update to the phones, bringing the security up to speed with other Pixel devices.

The September 2022 Pixel Update is currently underway, arriving on Google's smartphones as far back as the Pixel 4 series. While the company did not explicitly mention the Pixel 3a/3a XL, the company has published new update files for the devices, meaning users can expect an OTA update.

Google previously stated that it would issue one additional security update for the devices, although the July time frame came and went without it. The devices, however, received an update in June that included additional VoLTE roaming capabilities due to the ongoing 3G shutdown. However, that update did not bring a new security level, as the devices remained on the May patch.

This new update brings the same September patch as the other Pixel devices, so we can forgive Google for missing its original schedule.

The September patch brings the software to version SP2A.220505.008.

Interestingly, Google's first entry into the A-series devices is receiving the September update before Google's latest entry, the Pixel 6a. The phone is slated to receive a fix for its fingerprint issues with the impending update, although the company has stated that owners will have to wait until later this month to receive the update.

Despite its early problems, the Pixel 6a offers tons of value for those looking to upgrade from their old Pixel phones. That said, with the upcoming MadeByGoogle event date set for October, it may be worth waiting for the full reveal of the Pixel 7 series.