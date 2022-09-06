Pixel September 2022 Update is available now, but Pixel 6a owners have to wait

What you need to know

Google has begun rolling out the September Update for Pixel smartphones.

The update includes several bug fixes addressing battery drain, biometrics, and more.

The Pixel 6a will receive the update later this month.

Following the holiday weekend, Google is back on track with the September Update rolling out to its Pixel smartphones, bringing a few bug fixes for the Pixel 4/XL and up.

The update is available for (almost) all Pixel smartphones running Android 13, although according to Google, the Pixel 6a is left out, at least for now. As was often the case for Google's latest flagships following launch, it seems 6a owners will have to wait until later this month to receive their update.

For those receiving the September Update now, there are a few bug fixes in tow that users may appreciate, per Google's community post:

Battery & Charging

Fix for issue occasionally causing increased battery drain from certain launcher background activities

Fix for issue preventing wireless charging mode to activate in certain conditions

Biometrics

Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain Bluetooth devices or accessories from connecting

User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to appear truncated on the lock screen

It should be noted that the biometrics fix is exclusive to the 6a and appears to address the Pixel 6a fingerprint problems that started appearing ahead of the device's launch. Reports have shown that some users are able to unlock the Pixel 6a by using fingerprints that were not registered with the device. Our units have not experienced this, but it's still a problem that we hoped Google would address sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, that fix will come later for the 6a, but it's good to know it's on the way. For everyone else, the update should bump the software version to TP1A.220905.004 and will continue to roll out over the next week.