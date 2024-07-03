July Pixel update brings camera improvements and bug fixes

What you need to know

Pixel phones receive the latest July system update following the Pixel Watch models.

The update includes phones ranging from Pixel 5a (5G) to Pixel 8a, as well as Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Google has also addressed the recent factory reset issue on Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a.

After rolling out the July update to the Pixel Watch just a few days ago, Google is now bringing the monthly software update to Pixel phones powered by Android 14.

Pixel phones ranging from Pixel 5a (5G) to the latest Pixel 8a alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet will receive the latest security patch from Google, the company notes in the accompanying support post.

The July update carries bug fixes and improvements. Per the changelog, general improvements for camera stability "under certain conditions" can be seen on devices including Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

Similarly, the flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models show general system stability and performance improvements in certain conditions. Lastly, a user interface bug fix is coming for Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a, which addresses the back gesture navigation issue that wasn't working in certain scenarios.

The system update bearing the AP2A.240705.004 version will be rolled out globally to Pixel 5a (5G) and Pixel Fold models. The other firmware, AP2A.240705.005, is exclusive to Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a models. The same handsets on the Telus carrier will receive the AP2A.240705.005.A1 firmware.

The latest update, however, doesn't address the factory reset issue that bricked some Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. Meanwhile, in another community post, Google addressed the issue, indicating that the "team has identified the root cause of the issue and is working on developing the best possible solution."

Until then, to avoid the issue, Google recommends leaving the device untouched for at least 15 minutes after a system update. Following this, users can factory reset their devices or, alternatively, factory reset before performing the latest system update.

The update rollout began Tuesday (July 3) and should be available to the aforementioned Pixel owners in the upcoming weeks. It will be in phases and depend on the carrier and device.